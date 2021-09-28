The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Roseville man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mazda B3000 during the afternoon of Sept. 4 while it was parked at the Lake Owasso County Park in the 300 block of North Owasso Blvd.
• A resident in the 500 block of County Road J reported the weatherstripping on her vehicle damaged overnight Sept. 4-5. She also noticed small dents on the frame of the driver's door. No entry was made to the vehicle, however.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 23, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sept. 6 on Rice Street and I-694 following a one-mile vehicle pursuit of his motorized minibike. The pursuit was quickly terminated because the subject was traveling the wrong way on I-694. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies located the suspect a short time later and arrested him. He was booked on a misdemeanor warrant and for felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
• A Brooklyn Park woman, 35, was arrested for DWI at 4:49 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road after deputies were dispatched to check on a slumper in a parking lot. After the driver failed field sobriety tests with a 0.19 blood alcohol content, she was transported to Regions Hospital, and her dog was taken to St. Paul Animal Control.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Chatsworth Street N. on Sept. 7 reported sharing photos with a female from a dating site and subsequently being threatened with blackmail. No money was sent.
• The Freedom Valu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road on Sept. 7 reported money stolen from the business. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 4400 block of Snail Lake Blvd. on Sept. 8 reported an unauthorized charge on her debit card while it was still in her possession. The bank required a case number for its report.
• A set of license plates was reported stolen Sept. 8 from the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. and used in a gas drive-off, after the victim was notified by the New Brighton Police Department of the drive-off. The plates have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A St. Paul man, 21, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for domestic assault after an argument led him to push the victim into a shelving unit and injure her leg.
• A resident in the 1600 block of Terrace Drive on Sept. 9 reported a suspicious note written by an unknown person stuck in her door.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court reported seeing her neighbor's ex knocking at his ex's front door at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 9 while the respondent of the restraining order was away from home.
• A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued following an order for protection (OFP) violation accompanied by terroristic threats Sept. 8 in the 5000 block of Hodgson Road. A Minneapolis man, 40, was cited Sept. 9 in the 5000 block of Hodgon Road for violating an OFP through his multiple phone and e-mail contacts with the victim. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for charging. New OFP violations were reported Sept. 10 at the Hodgson Road address, all related to previous cases. Deputies were dispatched out to the same address on Sept. 11 for yet more OFP violations. Another KOPS alert was issued.
• Residents in the 400 block of Harriet Avenue on Sept. 12 reported being harassed by someone the husband had met on a dating website. That unknown person began threatening the entire family if they didn't come up with $1,500 in gift cards. No money was sent, and a police report was filed instead.
• A Champlin man, 37, was arrested on multiple active warrants out of Ramsey and Wright counties Sept. 11 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
