The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Brooklyn Park man, 53, was mailed a citation for domestic assault after he punched his girlfriend three times in the head while they were in the area of I-694 and Rice Street at 1:32 a.m. March 26. The victim flagged down a Columbia Heights squad for a ride home to New Brighton. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the report and issued a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for the suspect.
• A resident of an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a package stolen from the common mailroom March 27.
• A sick raccoon was reported at 4:55 p.m. March 27 in the area of Lilac Lane and Hodgson Road for being in the middle of the road and not moving. After a short while, the raccoon retreated to the nearby storm drain. Deputies advised the complainant that the raccoon was “probably just out of its spring break.”
• Residents in the 5600 block of Dunlap Avenue at 7:49 p.m. March 27 reported an intoxicated adult male for attempting to enter their home, insisting that it was his home. To complicate matters, or maybe to illuminate them, the male said he didn’t know where he was. When deputies were dispatched out to the scene of disorderly conduct, they conducted a breath test on the lost man, who presented a 0.338 breath alcohol content. Then they transported the man to the Ramsey County Detox center, where he was admitted without issue.
• A dispute over mail and mailing addresses was reported March 28 in the 1600 block of Oakwood Drive.
• A tow truck driver on March 28 reported finding license plates that didn’t match the vehicle they were repossessing in the 1500 block of Park Street. When deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, they were told the plates had not been stolen. The vehicle’s owner stated that the plates had been provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles and that he still owned the old plates. The plates in question were seized and placed into property for safekeeping.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a domestic in the 1600 block of Knight Street March 28, during which a struggle over viewing a phone without permission led to a female hitting a male in the face. Both sides in the dispute corroborated this narrative, but the victim didn’t want any enforcement action taken.
• A Scandia woman reported the rear passenger window of her vehicle smashed open sometime overnight March 28-29 while it was parked in a driveway in the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Drive. A work bag was stolen and its contents recovered in the 8100 block of Eastwood Road by Mounds View Police on March 29 and returned.
• Custom Stainless Steel in the 600 block of County Road E on March 29 reported numerous fraudulent checks written against its bank account and cashed — or attempted to be cashed — at locations across the country. An incident report was needed to conduct the bank investigation.
• A Shoreview man was issued a trespass notice for disorderly conduct at the Shoreview Speedway station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway March 29.
• Residents in the 3500 block of Rice Street were cited March 30 for animal at large violation and failure to restrain their animal, following a series of complaints over the winter about their dogs jumping their yard fence to go into the neighbor’s yard along Rustic Place.
• A resident in the 3200 block of West Owasso Blvd. on March 30 reported ongoing issues with coyotes from Valley Park trying to attack his dogs. Deputies referred the complainant to the animal control officer, who provided strategies along with the latest coyote bulletin.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Dellwood Avenue reported a diamond bracelet stolen March 30, possibly by workers or prospective buyers inside the house while it was on the market. The victim’s insurance company has been notified.
• A Shoreview man, 37, was arrested for fifth-degree assault, fifth-degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct March 30 in the 5700 block of Donegal Drive. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for review.
• A resident in the 5400 block of Lake Avenue reported sending money via a bank app to the wrong phone number March 31, but the person at that number denied receiving the money. The complainant was left to wait for the 10-day delay process of bank fraud investigation.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.