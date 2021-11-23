The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Mailboxes and six storage units at • the Shoreview Grand Apartments in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue were reported broken into overnight Oct. 30-31. It is unknown if anything was stolen, or who the victims were. Video evidence and interviews are being gathered.
• A Shoreview man, 21, was cited for instigating a fight at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 31 at a group home in the 3900 block of Virginia Circle, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputes were called out to the scene of an assault.
• A Forest Lake woman out making the rounds with her children on Halloween night reported a resident in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive for taking a picture of her children trick-or-treating at his door. However, when she asked him to delete the photo of her children, he only verbally agreed to do so, but wouldn’t hand over his phone for her to verify.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 3:18 a.m. Nov. 3 from a vehicle in the 700 block of County Road F. A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area.
• A Centerville woman, 20, was reported for causing a hit-and-run accident Nov. 3 in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N., resulting in damage to an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot. Although she had left her phone number on the windshield of the vehicle, the registered owner of the parked vehicle, a Hugo man, could not get through to her answering service that wasn’t accepting messages. Deputies were called in to assist in setting up an information exchange.
• A golf bag was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place Nov. 5-6 after the truck bed cover was cut.
• Domestic harassment was reported at 8:16 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 5800 block of Oxford Street N. The complainant sought deputies’ expertise about how to report previously unreported abusive behavior, reportedly occurring since 2009.
• Management at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a shopper for walking out of the store Nov. 6 without paying for merchandise. They requested the report be turned over to the Coon Rapids Police Department, as the subjet was currently being investigated in Coon Rapids for multiple incidents of a similar nature.
• A Maplewood woman reported the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out Nov. 6 at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. after she returned to her parking spot following dog park activities. Nothing appeared to have been rummaged through or missing from the vehicle.
• A Glenwood woman also reported the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out Nov. 6 at the Rice Creek Dog Park. She found her purse missing and had to cancel her bank cards following an attempted fraudulent transaction. Deputies advised the victim to cancel the rest of her credit cards and replace her driver’s license.
• A Duluth man reported the catalytic converter cut off of his Mitsubishi Outland Sport while it was parked overnight Nov. 6-7 at a hotel in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• Employees at the Freedom Valu Center in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road reported arriving to open up the store at 6:41 a.m. Nov. 7 and hearing the alarm sounding, the door unlocked and the cash register drawer missing. A video review showed cash and lottery tickets stolen by a person who had forced open the door. The case is under investigation.
• Two license plates were reported found in a car wash located in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue on Nov. 7. Neither plate had been reported as stolen. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted one owner, who thought the plate went missing at the car wash and requested pickup at that location. Deputies were unable to reach the other owner, so they placed the plate into property and mailed a notification to its owner.
• A resident in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported a burglary Nov. 7 where his vehicle was stolen from an attached garage while he was out back mowing the grass. When he went around to the garage to collect the leaf blower, he discovered the garage door open and the vehicle missing. After being entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, the vehicle was recovered in St. Paul Nov. 9 with the keys inside. However, the front and rear panels were damaged and a license plate was missing.
• Deputies recovered a child’s bicycle Nov. 8 in the area of Hillview Road and Fairview Avenue N. Their check of area houses for a possible owner was unsuccessful, so the bike was placed into property for safekeeping.
• A cash drawer was reported recovered Nov. 8 in the area of Hodgson Road and Heather Ridge Drive. Deputies are investigating whether the cash drawer was the one stolen during a Nov. 7 burglary at the Freedom Valu Center.
• A resident in the 3400 block of Kent Street reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Hyundai Tucson as it was parked in the driveway overnight Nov. 8-9.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Sylvia Lane reported her vehicles rummaged through overnight Nov. 9-10 after thieves entered the garage using an electronic opener they found in another vehicle parked outside. After keys and an electric scooter were found stolen, the complainant changed all the locks and codes.
• A juvenile was arrested Nov. 10 in St. Paul after he was caught stealing a motor vehicle from the 1000 block of Lois Drive. The victim was returning from walking his dog when he spotted the garage door left open and the vehicle with the keys inside gone. The subject had also caused damage to the garage door frame during the act of stealing the vehicle. When deputies spotted the stolen vehicle accompanied by an accomplice vehicle, they initiated a pursuit from a distance. The Minnesota State Patrol followed the suspect vehicles by camera to Oakdale, where they left the freeway. Investigators kept up the visual pursuit of the stolen vehicle all the way to the east side of St. Paul, where it stopped and parked on the side of the road. Investigators in unmarked cars boxed the stolen vehicle in so that it could not flee, and the driver was taken into custody. The case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Stanberry, Missouri, man was arrested just before 1:00 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road on a narcotics charge after deputies on routine patrol spotted a male slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in a hotel parking lot. On waking up the driver, deputies noted the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. After the driver gave deputies his consent to search the vehicle, they found a white, crystal-like substance suspected of being narcotics inside the vehicle. The subject was then transported to the law enforcement center.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
