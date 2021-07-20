The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Shoreview:
Shore 96 American Restaurant in the 1000 block of Highway 96 reported a burglary overnight June 26-27 after the front door glass was found broken. Entry was made by two persons, who stole the pull-tab safe from a back room. The case is under investigation.
A Roseville woman was arrested at 5:53 a.m. June 27 in the 400 block of Gramsie Road for mail theft after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on a report of a woman looking into mailboxes. She was found with mail belonging to residents from North Oaks and Shoreview in her possession. Charges have been filed.
A resident in the 1500 block of Park Street reported his home burglarized and collectible cards stolen while he was at work June 27. The victim has possible suspect information.
reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota Prius parked in the driveway overnight June 27-28. A resident in the 5900 block of Turtle Lake Road also reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Toyota Prius that same night while it was parked in his driveway.
A resident in the 1000 block of Carlton Drive reported losing $1,500 in gift cards June 29 after he paid a phone scam caller who advised him that his Social Security number had been used in a drug dealing crime and that his assets would be seized if he didn’t pay.
Women from Shoreview and St. Paul both reported that the front passenger widow of their vehicle was broken while it was parked in the Island Lake lot in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. June 29. A purse had been placed under a seat and items from inside it were stolen.
A trailer reported stolen early June 29 from a driveway in the 1600 block of Pinewood Drive was recovered by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 30.
A resident in the 500 block of Doris Avenue reported a license plate stolen from her vehicle overnight June 30-July 1.
A New Brighton woman reported her strapless hand wallet for going missing July 1 after it was last seen in the 1000 block of Highway 96. A credit card from inside the wallet was used fraudulently in Fridley. Other cards from inside the wallet were canceled in a timely manner.
A St. Paul woman was cited for misdemeanor theft July 1 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. and “trespassed” from the store after she was caught shoplifting. The suspect, who is known to store employees, was seen leaving the store with unpaid for merchandise, placing items in her trunk and leaving the scene. As deputies knew all about the woman, they were waiting for her at her home, and the stolen merchandise was verified. Eight additional thefts committed by her were added to her case for review of possible felony theft charges.
A Minneapolis man, 24, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. July 1 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. for violating an order for protection (OFP).
A golf bag containing clubs was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1300 block of Willow Creek Lane overnight July 2-3.
An Eagan woman reported the back passenger window of her vehicle broken in July 3 while she was walking in Grass Lake Nature Reserve in the 500 block of Gramsie Road. A purse containing a wallet and phone was stolen from the back seat. The phone was later located in a nearby grassy area through use of a phone-finding app.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 11:23 p.m. July 3 from the 1000 block of Gramsie Road while the victim was at work; his keys had been left inside it. Minneapolis police recovered the vehicle in their city on July 5.
A resident in the 1000 block of Island Avenue reported the catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in her driveway sometime during the afternoon of July 4.
A resident in the 4300 block of Vivian Avenue reported four planters from the front lawn thrown onto the driveway overnight July 4-5.
The broken planters would cost $2,500 to replace.
A resident in the 4800 block of Meadow Lane reported her mailbox damaged by fireworks overnight July 4-5.
A $67 bottle of tanning lotion was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway
in the 5800 block of Savannah Lane overnight July 5-6.
An unlocked bicycle was reported stolen overnight July 5-6 from outside an apartment complex building in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N.
A juvenile male was arrested on felony charges July 6 in the 900 block of Monterey Drive after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out on a domestic. The report was forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
The city of Shoreview reported criminal damage to structures at the Rice Creek ballfields in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway on July 7. The hand dryer, toilet and sink in the women’s restroom were destroyed, and a trash can in the men’s bathroom was knocked over and thrown around.
A Minneapolis man, 23, was cited July 7 for failure to provide proof of insurance and a valid Minnesota driver’s license on demand following a property damage accident on Highway 96 and Victoria Street N.
A resident in the 500 block of Lake Summit Court reported her vehicle keyed while it was parked in a garage July 7. The complainant has possible suspect information for investigators.
A Blaine woman reported her vehicle broken into July 7 while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. While the victim was walking her dog, the front passenger window was broken in and a purse stolen from under a seat. Credit cards from the purse were used at the Blaine and Coon Rapids Target stores. The credit card companies have been alerted.
A pair of Gucci glasses was reported stolen overnight July 7-8 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of
Hillview Road.
An Arden Hills woman reported her purse stolen July 8 from a YMCA locker in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. after the lock was cut off. A credit card from inside the purse was used at the Roseville Walmart.
A business in the 500 block of Cardigan Road on July 8 reported their email account had been hacked so as to instruct customers to redirect their payments to the scammer’s bank account. Banks have been notified of the potential fraud, and the business suffered no loss to date.
Two adult-sized mountain bikes were reported abandoned under an evergreen tree in the 5500 block of Dunlap Avenue July 9. Deputies picked up the bikes to be placed into property.
Two lockboxes containing a key to the Victoria Village Condominiums in the 700 block of County Road F were reported knocked off the wall and stolen overnight July 11-12.
