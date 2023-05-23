The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
A resident in the 1300 block of Viewcrest Road reported her three unlocked cars rummaged through while they were parked in the driveway overnight April 15-16. A GPS unit was stolen.
A gift card, wallet and sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1400 block of Willow Creek Lane overnight April 16-17.
The Speedway store in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway reported a team of shoplifters stole a box containing multiple cartons of cigarettes April 17 after suspect No. 1 distracted the clerk and suspect No. 2 reached around the counter to take the box. The case is under investigation.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted an emergency medical agency at 11:03 p.m. April 17 on I-694 at Victoria Street N. in rescuing an adult male who overdosed while on the freeway. Deputies helped to administer Narcan before the patient was transported to Regions Hospital by Allina Health ambulance.
Unwanted harassing phone calls were reported April 17 in the 3200 block of Owasso Heights Road. On April 20, threatening texts were received in the 4300 block of Virginia Avenue, after the complainant searched for escort services online.
A resident of an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a package stolen, after he received notification that a box was delivered at 11:55 a.m. April 18, yet was missing at 12:10 p.m. when he went to the mailroom to retrieve it.
A set of car keys was reported found April 18 on a picnic table in Snail Lake Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Road. The keys did not match any of the vehicles in the lot and were taken in to the patrol station to be entered into property for safekeeping.
A resident in the 1000 block of Churchill Street on April 18 reported a credit card account opened using his identity. Deputies advised the complainant on identity theft recovery measures.
A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for a Shoreview man, 28, for making terroristic threats during an April 18 domestic in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. involving two persons fighting.
A Shoreview woman, 33, was cited April 19 at the Target store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for misdemeanor theft after loss prevention personnel detained her for under-scanning items in the self-checkout lane and passing all points of sale.
At the Speedway station in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway, a Shoreview man, 34, was cited April 19 for disorderly conduct after he trespassed at the store where he had previously been banned. Deputies provided courtesy transport to another destination.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 1:52 a. m. April 20 from the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and the case is under investigation.
A St. Paul woman, 31, was arrested for DWI at 11:00 p.m. April 20 in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Street, after deputies were dispatched out to a vehicle that had driven into a backyard and hit a tree near the shoreline of Lake Owasso. On contact, the driver showed signs of intoxication, declined medical help and presented a blood alcohol content of 0.17 on the Datamaster test. She was transported to the law enforcement center where she was booked for third-degree DWI.
A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported fraud April 21, after she noticed an open collection account on a credit bureau report that did not belong to her. No suspect information is available at this time.
The city of Shoreview reported the pickleball nets and frames at Shoreview Commons in the 4600 block of Victoria Street vandalized and rendered unusable sometime over the weekend of April 21-24.
An Arden Hills man, 39, was cited for theft April 23 after he took a cell phone belonging to a Circle Pines woman while her car was being cleaned in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies assisted in the phone’s recovery after it had been pinged to an address in Arden Hills with a find phone app.
A Minneapolis man, 34, was arrested on three Ramsey County warrants April 23 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway after deputies were dispatched out to a business that needed help getting a previously banned person to leave the premises. When deputies arrived, the subject was walking around the parking lot asking people for money.
An Arden Hills couple reported criminal damage to their vehicle to the tune of $6,000 while it was parked in a store parking lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. on April 24. The vehicle was scratched twice the length of the front and rear doors.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Tucson while it was parked in a driveway in the 900 block of Harriet Avenue sometime between April 24-26. The catalytic converter of a Honda CR-V was reported stolen overnight April 25-26 while the vehicle was parked in an apartment lot in the 3300 block of Kent Street.
An Oakdale woman, 18, was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft April 25 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. after loss prevention personnel detained an employee who had under-rung $545.98 in merchandise for herself and other employees.
A resident in the 800 block of Westview Court reported an attempted break-in of his garage April 26 after he discovered his garage door unable to fully open due to the damage caused by an unsuccessful attempt to pry it open.
Residents in the 500 block of Lake Ridge Drive at 1:43 a.m. April 29 reported criminal damage to property after juveniles egged their house, along with several other houses in the area. After deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle, information was gathered on possible suspects, and their parents were contacted. The parents came to retrieve their juveniles from the scene. A Shoreview man, 34, is suspected of being involved with the egging episode. The RCSO is awaiting the damage report to determine the charging level. At 1:47 a.m., the egging party was also reported for hitting two houses in the 800 block of Gramsie Road.
A Shoreview woman, 26, was arrested on a warrant April 29 in the 1600 block of Knight Street.
A Ramsey man, 25, was arrested for DWI April 29 in the area of Hodgson Road and Tanglewood Drive after deputies on patrol pulled him over for speeding. During the traffic stop, the driver exhibited signs of impairment, failed the standard field sobriety tests and refused to take the breath tests. He was brought in to the law enforcement center for gross misdemeanor DWI test refusal, and his vehicle was towed for forfeiture.
A St. Paul man, 36, was arrested for DWI April 29 at the intersection of County Road I and Lexington Avenue N. after deputies on patrol observed a blue van without a front plate parked on the shoulder. Deputies also observed the driver’s side door wide open and a male standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, urinating. During the stop, deputies could smell the odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage about the driver, who admitted to drinking earlier in the day. He refused to take a breath test at the station and has been charged.
— Loretta Harding
