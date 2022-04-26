The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview man, 58, was arrested for assault April 3 in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the scene of disorderly conduct. Two adult residents got into a verbal argument in the underground parking garage over cars that were scratched due to the opening of car doors. The argument became physical, and one of the participants had to be taken into custody.
• A Cannon Falls man, 34, was mailed a citation April 3 for assaulting a gas station attendant in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. after Minnesota State Patrol officers dropped him off at that station when he ran out of gas on the freeway. Officers even lent him a gas can and complimentary gas amounting to $7. But these actions did not make him grateful. Instead, he entered the business and started accusing staff of stealing from his belongings. When asked to leave, he confronted an employee, who he pushed down into a display. State Patrol officers provided deputies with information on the suspect for citation mailing purposes.
• Family members from Mounds View and Cottage Grove on April 4 reported an unsuccessful attempt to cash a fraudulent check at a bank drive-thru in the 400 block of Highway 96 after their checks and identification had been stolen from an auto the previous week.
• An employee of the Quick Stop in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported her purse ransacked April 4 after a male suspect entered the store’s back office and stole all the money from the purse and store lockbox. Total financial loss was in excess of $900.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Royal Court on April 5 reported herself for falling victim to a phone scam April 5 after the caller claimed there was a problem with her computer and directed the complainant to buy $5,600 worth of gift cards. As instructed, she gave the scam artist the numbers and activation codes on the cards.
• The catalytic converter of a Honda CR-V was reported stolen at 8:13 a.m. April 6, minutes after it was parked in a driveway in the 4000 block of Evergreen Place. The suspects were seen driving away in a tan 2003 Pontiac van with Montana plates. The case has been linked to other middle-of-the-workday catalytic converter thefts in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township where the same tan van was spotted in those incidents.
• The front license plate of a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Park Street was reported stolen April 6.
• A suspect stealing items during March from Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. and other stores via the Shipt Shopper app was identified April 8 and a report sent to the city attorney.
• A St. Paul woman, 38, was cited April 8 in the area of Lexington Avenue N. and I-694 for gross misdemeanor tax evasion following a traffic stop for displaying the valid registration sticker of a different vehicle. Her own registration had expired in October 2020. The phony sticker was attached to her vehicle’s license plate with packing tape. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A turkey was reported standing in the median of Highway 96 near Hodgson Road for seven hours April 8, although it was not reported whether the turkey was a male in full fan tail display that entire time. When deputies arrived on scene, they did not locate what they described as the “confused on how to cross the road” turkey, and neither did the animal control officer called out to the scene. Deputies speculated that perhaps “a wise chicken may have provided assistance.”
• A White Bear Lake woman reported an attempt on her catalytic converter’s life April 8 while she was visiting a friend in the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive. When they heard a loud noise outside, the complainant and her friend looked out the window to see another vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle fled after the thieves paused and saw the curtains twitch. The complainant ran outside and found the catalytic converter cut on one end and left dangling. Meanwhile, a man from Langdon, North Dakota, reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Toyota Prius while it was parked in a hotel lot in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway overnight April 9-10.
• Residents in the 1500 block of Park Street at 9:22 p.m. April 9 reported their front door security camera moved and a second camera removed from its mount and thrown into a nearby tree. Their garbage can was also kicked over. The security camera, which was still functioning, provided footage of two males, one of whom was wearing a plaid shirt and hat.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Churchill Street N. on April 11 reported 13 pieces of outgoing mail stolen from his mailbox sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Vivian Avenue on April 11 reported three envelopes containing checks stolen from her mailbox some time between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day before the USPS worker was able to arrive to pick them up.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Vivian Avenue on April 11 reported outgoing mail containing a check stolen from the mailbox sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to Gramsie Road and Victoria Street late April 11 on a report of two abandoned cases containing chainsaws found in that area. Deputies ran the items through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, where they came back as clear. The items were then placed into property.
• A Champlin man, 49, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. April 12 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway on a Sherburne County felony probation warrant, taken into custody and transported to the Anoka County jail without incident. Deputies described the subject as cooperative.
• An uncooperative Circle Pines woman, 71, was trespassed from an establishment in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road at 7:15 a.m. April 14 for disorderly conduct after she didn’t register as a guest, ate breakfast anyway and refused to pay.
• A resident in the 800 block of Arbogast Street on April 14 reported the catalytic converter stolen sometime within the past three months from his 2008 Ford Econoline, which was parked in the driveway.
• A St. Paul man, 20, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. April 14 in the area of County Road I and Hodgson Road for multiple offenses after deputies on patrol at McCullough Park conducted a computer check of a vehicle there. The mobile computer check showed the registered owner had an outstanding Hennepin County felony warrant. While deputies were conducting the routine search of the vehicle prior to arrest, they discovered several bags of a green leafy substance that could have been marijuana, mushrooms, and LSD and THC vape cartridges. The vehicle was towed and the male was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. The case is under investigation, in part, to determine the identity of those found substances.
• A resident in the 900 block of Monterey Court reported criminal damage to her property after she discovered toilet paper and eggs thrown on her vehicle and at her home overnight April 14-15. The complainant said she couldn’t imagine any possible motive, as she has no children over the age of 9 in the home as potential targets.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Santa Fe parked in a driveway in the 4300 block of Snail Lake Blvd. overnight April 15-16. A hat and saw blade left under the vehicle were collected as evidence.
• A St. Paul man, 43, was arrested April 16 on I-694 at Victoria Street on an active Washington County gross misdemeanor warrant following a traffic stop for speeding. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Virginia Avenue at 5:54 p.m. April 16 reported catching burglars in the act of stealing a purse and billfold containing credit cards from two unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway and in the attached open garage. The complainant exited his house and saw two males running down his driveway to a waiting black Kia Optima with no front plate and obscured rear plate that fled at a high rate. At the same time, he also noticed the passenger doors of both of the vehicles standing wide open.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
