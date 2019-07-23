The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
Shoreview
• A male in a parking lot with a gun was reported in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue June 30. The incident is under investigation.
• An apparently drunk boat driver lost control July 1 on Snail Lake and ran onto shore across 20 feet of grass and hit a retaining wall. The driver was transported to the hospital. A warrant for a blood draw was obtained and charges of third-degree DWI are pending.
• Investigation of abuse of vulnerable adult(s) is underway in the 200 block of North Owasso Boulevard. A vulnerable adult was reportedly kicked twice in the leg July 1. Also, a vulnerable adult had a large scratch on the right shoulder; the cause was unknown. On July 2, a vulnerable adult was reportedly pushed down. In addition, there was a large bruise on the left arm of a vulnerable adult and the cause was unknown. On July 5, a vulnerable adult was reportedly slapped on the back for being loud.
• Abuse of a vulnerable adult is under investigation in the 4400 block of Victoria Street N. A vulnerable adult had a large bruise on the upper arm July 1 and the cause was unknown.
• Theft of a bag of loose change from a vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Kitkerry Court July 1. The vehicle was unlocked.
• A vehicle struck a retaining wall at the rear of the Lake Johanna Fire Department Station in the 3600 block of Victoria Street July 2. The driver was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation. A search warrant obtained for a blood draw.
• An Animal Control Officer followed up on a report of felines sounding distressed in a sewer in the 4900 block of Turtle Lane. Per neighbors, the fire department rescued two kittens on July 4 and one kitten the morning of July 5 from storm drains. The apparently feral mother cat escaped the sewer but is still at large.
• On July 4, someone put a garden hose from a victim’s house in the 100 block of Jerrold Avenue through the window of their vehicle and flooded it overnight.
• A mailbox was damaged by an explosion in the 5800 block of Robin Street July 6. Surveillance camera caught the incident.
• A passenger window was broken on a vehicle in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Boulevard July 6.
• A person was bit by a German Shepherd near North Owasso Boulevard July 7. The dog was current on its rabies certificate but has been quarantined.
• A gun-pointing incident was reported in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway July 13. A man was arrested for second-degree assault.
• Squads were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue N. for a death investigation July 13. Foul play is not suspected. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
• A victim was pulling into a gas station on Hodgson Road and County Road J on July 8 when he saw his pickup being driven into the station by a female. The suspect fled when the owner confronted her. A K-9 track through the woods was unsuccessful. The Lino Lakes Police Department took control of vehicle.
• A rear passenger tire was stolen while a victim was working in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue July 7.
• Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Hodgson Road on July 11 on a report of theft from motor vehicle. A rear driver side window was broken and a purse with credit card, tote bag and laptop were stolen while the victim was playing tennis at Sitzer Park.
• A suspicious male was reported in the 5000 block of Turtle Lake Road on July 12. He was driving in a backyard throwing things from the vehicle and lit one on fire. He was arrested for possession of stolen items. The vehicle he was driving was also apparently stolen. He was charged with felony vehicle theft.
• Investigation of vulnerable adult abuse is underway in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. On July 12, there was a report of a vulnerable adult being groped.
