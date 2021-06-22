The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported vulgar words spray-painted on her apartment door May 30. Her ex-boyfriend denied the act, but was advised to have no further contact with the victim.
• A Forest Lake man, 30, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. May 30 at the Hampton Inn/Best Western in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road for disorderly conduct after he was advised to leave the premises or be arrested due to his intoxication and agitation levels. On arrival at the scene, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies did just that.
• Uninvited juveniles were reported for crashing a party hosted by other juveniles in the 5800 block of Prairie Ridge Drive at 11:50 p.m. May 30. The party crashers became upset when police were called and threw a Christmas tree stand through a window. Deputies notified the homeowner of the damage.
• A Ham Lake man, 34, was arrested May 31 in the area of Rice Street and Gramsie Road on an active Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) felony domestic assault warrant out of Dakota County after deputies conducted a traffic stop. The subject was transported and turned over to the Farmington Police Department.
• A Shoreview woman reported the driver’s side door of her vehicle keyed and heavily dented May 31 as it was parked in the 1700 block of Lois Drive.
• A St. Paul man, 21, was cited at 1:08 a.m. June 1 in the 500 block of Harrett Avenue for violating an order for protection after he called the victim and sent her numerous text messages. Deputies were on hand with the victim to observe all the texts and calls coming in and immediately prepared the citation to be mailed to the offender.
• A Mounds View man, 43, was arrested June 2 in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. for felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies were dispatched out to check on the welfare of a person in Island Lake Park. As it happened, deputies also discovered the subject had an active narcotics warrant for his arrest. The vehicle search, customary before towing, turned up items suspected to be narcotics and paraphernalia. The subject now has a new felony possession charge awaiting him.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Glenhill Road on June 2 reported her Social Security number used to open a cable communications account after she was contacted by a collection agency. The victim needed the case number before the credit bureau could investigate and correct the fraud.
• A tailgate was reported stolen from a pickup truck overnight June 2-3 as it was parked in an open lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
• A Circle Pines woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle broken in June 4 as it was parked in the Rice Creek Dog Park lot in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. While the complainant went for a walk, her purse was stolen and a credit card from inside it was used at a Minneapolis Target.
• A posthole auger attachment was reported stolen off a piece of heavy equipment belonging to Stonebrook Fence at a construction site near I-35W and County Road J sometime over the weekend of June 4-7.
• Four tires were reported stolen off a vehicle parked overnight June 5-6 in a lot in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue. The brake lines were also cut, resulting in a loss of more than $3,000.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen June 6 from the Shoreview Community Center in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N. after the key fob was taken from a gym bag left in an unsecured locker. Security video showed a couple entering locker rooms, then later driving through the parking lot in a white box truck stolen out of Minneapolis. The box truck was left next to the space vacated by the victim's vehicle after the couple traded it for the victim's car. Investigators were able to identify the suspects as those individuals previously arrested for a similar motor vehicle theft at the Shoreview Community Center. The report has been forwarded to the county attorney.
• A Prior Lake woman, 42, was arrested on a warrant June 7 in the 1000 block of Ingerson Road.
• A juvenile female was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at 6:40 p.m. June 7 in the 3100 block of Lexington Avenue N. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies did not describe her attitude as good, or cooperative, after she destroyed the back of the squad car during transport to the Juvenile Detention Center.
• After a complainant in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court reported harassment June 9, deputies advised her to obtain a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A key fob was reported found June 9 at Island Lake County Park and turned into the patrol station. Deputies took the key fob to the park and looked for the vehicle, with negative results. The fob has been placed into property.
• A purse was reported stolen at 8:41 p.m. June 9 from a shopping cart in the parking lot of a box store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. The purse was snatched as the victim was placing purchased items into her vehicle. Inside the purse were her key fob, phone, credit cards and a small amount of cash. The next day, a suspicious car was seen in the cul-de-sac where the victim lived. It quickly departed the area when neighbors appeared.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime during the week of June 8-10 from a Mitsubishi Outland Sport parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Mercury Circle. The victim reported a loss of $3,400.
• An Apple watch was reported found on a picnic table in Snail Lake Park in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. June 10 and placed into property.
• A mail theft report at 1:12 p.m. June 11 in the 600 block of Randy Avenue resulted in a pursuit by deputies of a suspicious vehicle for 2 miles on I-694. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on the Interstate and ended the pursuit. However, they did retrieve the plate number and determined the vehicle to have been stolen out of New Brighton. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was placed on the vehicle. It was recovered June 13 in Remer by Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies.
• The vehicle deputies later pursued for mail theft in Randy Avenue was reported at 1:59 p.m. June 11 for stealing mail from multiple mailboxes in the 4200 block of Snail Lake Blvd. The activity and their identity were captured on civilian dash camera.
• A St. Paul man, 30, was reported at 10:38 p.m. June 12 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue for violating an order for protection.
