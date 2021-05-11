The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• An Eveleth man and a Bemidji man reported the rear passenger windows of their vehicles broken into overnight April 18-19 while they were parked in a hotel lot in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway. Both vehicles were rummaged through. One vehicle had nothing taken; from the other, a firearm was stolen from a locked rack. The case is under investigation.
• Kath Gas Plus in the 3400 block of Rice Street on April 19 reported an attempt to pass counterfeit currency. After the clerk confiscated the counterfeit bill, the suspect left without his merchandise.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported being harassed by another woman in the 3500 block of Owasso Street April 19 in violation of an order for protection (OFP). The case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A walker in the area of Gramsie Road and Mackubin Street reported finding a soft blue mandolin case and other miscellaneous items during his morning walk on April 20. The items were turned in to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
• A Frederick, Wisconsin, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda CRV while it was parked during the day April 20 in an employee lot in the 1800 block of Park View Drive.
• A Lindstrom woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked during the day April 20 in an employee lot in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• A resident in the 700 block of Doris Avenue on April 21 reported being blackmailed after he was sent photos and told to send money or the photos would be shared on social media.
• A resident in the 800 block of Cannon Avenue on April 21 reported fraudulent activity on her credit card. A possible suspect is known to the complainant.
• A backpack and tools were reported found April 22 in the 800 block of Highway 96. Deputies collected the items to be placed in the property room.
• A St. Paul man, 32, was cited April 22 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for dangerous driving.
• A Pengilly man reported a construction tool stolen April 23 from a job site in the area of County Road I and I-35W. The serial number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A North Oaks woman, 32, was arrested for DWI at 2:18 a.m. April 24 at the intersection of Highway 96 and Churchill Street.
• A business reported a theft from vehicle and criminal damage to property on April 26 in the 500 block of Shoreview Park Road. Three work vans were broken into and items were stolen. Video surveillance revealed that the crime occurred sometime April 25.
• Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Owasso Street for a disorderly conduct call on April 26 that turned out to be an armed robbery. The suspects were identified and interviewed. The investigation was turned over to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A business owner reported a motor vehicle accident and property damage on April 26 in the 3300 block of Rice Street. A semitruck and trailer with a load of black dirt tipped over at the roundabout from southbound Rice Street to eastbound I-694. No injuries were reported.
• A business reported a burglary in the 500 block of Shoreview Park Road on April 26. Locks were cut on the fence gate and trailer door. Some items taken from the trailer were recovered outside of the fence. There was forced entry into the building, and tools and a welding kit were stolen.
• A business reported a burglary on April 29 in the 5900 block of Hodgson Road. An employee arrived to find the front door open and the counter area rummaged through. Cash registers, cartons of cigarettes and cigars were stolen. Surveillance footage revealed possible suspects.
• A resident reported theft of cash in the 4500 block of Victoria St. N. on April 30. His wallet was placed in a secure locker and the key was left in a jacket pocket in an unlocked locker in a dressing room. When he returned to the dressing room, he discovered the key was not in his jacket pocket. The key was found in the slot of the secure locker, and the man discovered the cash was missing from his wallet.
• A woman reported her mail was stolen in the 4100 block of Lexington Ave. N. on April 30. The packages stolen were an iPhone and an Apple watch.
• A resident reported criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Owasso Blvd. on April 30. An attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked on the street was unsuccessful.
• A Roseville man reported a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Carlton Drive on May 1. The vehicle had damage to the driver’s side door. It is believed to have happened sometime when the man parked his car on the street and left the area with friends.
