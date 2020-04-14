The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in the 5800 block of Hamline Avenue N. on March 22 reported tools that could be used in a burglary stolen, after his detached garage was broken into while he was on vacation.
• A Roseville woman, 52, got her vehicle back the day after it was reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered March 22 in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road.
• A resident in the 3300 block of Churchill Street on March 23 reported that his 2011 Toyota Sequoia was stolen from his driveway. The serial number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
• A Mora man, 37, reported three credit cards stolen March 23 from a wallet left in his work vehicle as it was parked in the area of I-694 and Rice Street. Two charges were made before the cards were canceled. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 500 block of Monterey Drive on March 23 reported a bicycle stolen from inside his vehicle after thieves broke in the driver’s side window. After the theft was witnessed by neighbors, the suspect ditched the bicycle before fleeing the area.
• A seamless gutter machine belonging to M&M Construction of Hudson, Wisconsin, was reported stolen overnight March 24-25 from a van parked outside a construction site in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• An archery bow was reported stolen March 25 from a truck parked in a driveway in the 5700 block of Prairie Ridge Drive after the thief broke into the vehicle.
• A vehicle stolen from Steve’s Appliances in Mounds View was reported found March 26 in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway. It was first released to the Mounds View Police Department, then its owner.
• A Mounds View woman reported her purse was stolen March 26 from the trunk of a vehicle parked in the Rice Creek Park South Lot in the 1900 block of County Road I after her driver’s side window was broken in. Her cards were canceled.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight March 26-27 from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Park Street.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 33, was cited March 27 in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for indecent exposure after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on a report of lewd behavior.
• A key fob was reported found March 27 in a backyard in the 900 block of Ingerson Road and turned over to the patrol station property room.
• After a March 21 burglary in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane was reported, a Hopkins man, 20, and a Minneapolis man, 23, were arrested at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for using credit cards stolen during the burglary. The suspects were recognized by loss prevention personnel, who alerted Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Burglary entrance was gained through an unlocked service door, and a purse and items from a wallet were taken.
• A St. Paul man, 41, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 28 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal to submit to a breath test after deputies responded to a driving complaint from the State Parol. The vehicle had earlier been observed hitting several objects in the Pizza Man parking lot before heading westbound on County Road J with road signs sticking out of its windshield. Deputies located the vehicle headed eastbound on County Road J with a large hole in its windshield. When deputies identified the subject, they noticed all the classic signs of intoxication. The subject was unsteady on his feet and nearly fell over. He faked the breath test by holding his breath while the portable breath test straw was in his mouth and refused to provide a sample.
• A neighborhood dispute was reported March 30 in the 500 block of County Road J over barking dog issues.
• A resident in a multihousing complex in the 3500 block of Owasso Street reported that $3,000 in belongings and the catalytic converter from his vehicle were stolen overnight March 30-31 from the vehicle. Another resident of that apartment complex reported two factory Toyota rims with tires stolen from a car parked in the lot that same night.
• Residents in the 1800 block of Wildflower Court at 5:20 a.m. March 31 reported that suspects tampered with vehicles and tried to gain access to their home through the garage door until they were interrupted by the household dog.
• Residents in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place reported a container of cremation ashes stolen from a vehicle overnight March 31 after a rear driver’s side window was broken in. The ashes had been recovered eight hours before the complainants called in, when deputies were dispatched to help extinguish a fire in a ditch on Gramsie Road. The cremains were returned to grateful family members.
• A Mora woman, 54, was arrested April 1 in Kanabec County for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) after she sent numerous text messages and left numerous voicemails with a resident in the 5700 block of Fairview Avenue N. The subject had been served the DANCO in October 2019 following a fifth-degree assault conviction, after she had assaulted the complainant. The subject was to have no contact whatsoever with the complainant from that date forward.
• A Shoreview man, 44 was arrested at 1:05 p.m. April 2 in the 3400 block of Kent Street after being pulled over on two outstanding felony warrants.
• A Shoreview man, 44, was arrested at 2:37 April 2 in the 3400 block of Kent Street for violating an order for protection. The case was sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Park Overlook Drive reported obscene graffiti and a swastika written on the street in front of his driveway April 2.
