The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview woman, 26, was arrested for DUI at 1:47 a.m. Aug. 22 on Hodgson Road and Highway 96. She has been charged in Ramsey County Court.
• A Shoreview man, 27, was arrested Aug. 22 in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive, in response to a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert from the Alexandria Police Department.
• A Casselberry, Fla. man was banned Aug. 22 from an address in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for drunk and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Ramsey County Detoxification Center.
• A Minneapolis man, 55, was cited Aug. 22 in the 4700 block of Victoria Street N. for violating an Order For Protection (OFP).
• A Shoreview woman, 25, faces charges for assault, following a domestic family relationship incident at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3100 block of Rice Street. The disputing parties agreed to separate for the night, and a report was sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 700 block of Heather Drive at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 22 reported a bank card used by a family member without authorization. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 600 block of Lake Pine Drive on Aug. 23 reported being conned out of $50,000, following a June phone scam, in which the scammer claimed she was involved in an international crime and faced imprisonment in a foreign country. The transaction used bitcoin for payment.
• Dual exhaust catalytic converters were reported stolen overnight Aug. 24-25 from a Toyota Sequoia parked in a driveway in the 1100 block of Bucher Avenue.
• A Coon Rapids woman reported the front license plate of her vehicle stolen Aug. 25 as it was parked in the 800 block of Cannon Avenue. The license plate number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• An Eden Prairie resident reported an unsuccessful attempt to steal the catalytic converter from his Toyota RAV4 as it was parked in a lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. overnight Aug. 25-26.
• A Shoreview woman, 64, was arrested for DWI late Aug. 26 on Tanglewood Drive and Kent Drive and charged in Ramsey County District Court.
• A Shoreview man, 23, faces charges for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO), after being reported Aug. 27 in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue for the offense.
• A front license plate was reported stolen Aug. 27 from an automobile parked on the street in the area of Hamline Avenue N. and Lexington Avenue N.
• An Oakdale woman reported her purse stolen Aug. 28 from the hood of her car after she left it in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd. to enter an office building.
• A St. Paul man was warned about driving after revocation at 3:18 a.m. Aug. 30 on Hodgson Road and Highway 96. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies made the driver legally park the vehicle and find other transportation.
• A Shoreview woman reported a bag stolen from her vehicle Aug. 30 while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue. Thieves broke in to gain access.
• A Shoreview man, 36, was arrested for assault Aug. 30 in the 500 block of Arner Avenue. He has been charged in Ramsey County District Court.
• A North Oaks man reported his 2018 Honda Odyssey stolen overnight Aug. 30-31 from a driveway in the 1000 block of Lawnview Avenue after he left a spare key in the vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, the Blaine Police Department recovered the vehicle on Sept. 3, along with the keys and both license plates.
• A business in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road reported a possible burglary at the store overnight Aug. 30-31 after a video surveillance camera showed a suspicious person near the unlocked door, but not entering the business.
• A San Diego, California, woman reported that Target gift cards purchased in San Diego and stolen from that location were used Aug. 31 at the Shoreview Target in the 3000 block of Lexington Avenue. The case is under investigation.
• An Audi Q5 with the keys left inside was reported stolen Aug. 31 from a driveway in the 5900 block of Keithson Drive while its owner was mowing the lawn. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC.
• A Shoreview woman in the 1411 block of Paul Kirkwold Drive reported harassment Sept. 2. Deputies advised her to file a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A Shoreview woman reported her vehicle broken into Sept. 2 while it was parked at the Rice Creek Dog Park. An unknown person smashed the passenger window to gain access and steal the victim's purse from the front seat of the car. The thief then used the victim's debit card to make more than $600 in purchases before the card was canceled.
• A Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, woman was reported for violating an HRO Sept. 3 in the 700 block of Gramsie Road.
• A Shoreview woman, 34, was arrested at around midnight Sept. 4 in the 500 block of County Road J for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process after she was reported for attempting to remove property involved in disputed ownership from that address. She also refused offers to leave and come back at another time under supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.