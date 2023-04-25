Carrying without a permit
A St. Paul man, 34, faces up to one year imprisonment and/or maximum fine of $3,000 if convicted of gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit, following an April 11 incident in the 3500 block of Rice Street in which Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot for more than 45 minutes.
When deputies arrived on scene at 8:50 a.m., they observed the male still seated behind the wheel. Upon contact, they observed a pipe with a white crystalline substance in the door panel next to the suspect. After they removed the suspect from the vehicle, deputies noticed a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband.
The subject did not have a permit to carry, and was transported to the law enforcement center.
Many years left to keep violating the same restraining order
Charges have been filed against a Shoreview man, 47, for violating a harassment restraining order (HRO) that was taken out in 2018 and wasn’t set to expire until after he reached the age of 92 in 2068. That is 45 years in the future.
And yet, he is said to have knowingly violated the HRO within 10 years of violating the same HRO a previous time.
At 9:09 a.m. April 14, a Shoreview man in the 1300 block of Rice Creek Trail reported his neighbor for violating the HRO he had taken out against him back in 2018. The HRO prohibits the defendant from having any contact whatsoever with the complainant.
It has not been disclosed what the defendant did during this latest prohibited contact, but the most recent incident occurred in June 2020, when the complainant and his girlfriend were cooking dinner on their deck as the defendant drove down the street. The suspect stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, got out and said something similar to, “Come and get me p----!”
In April 2018, the subject was convicted of misdemeanor violating an HRO and sentenced; in October 2018, he was convicted of the same offence and sentenced; and in February 2019, he was convicted of the same offense and sentenced. All judgments were rendered in Ramsey County District Court.
The charges the defendant currently faces have been bumped up to felony status, not just a misdemeanor. Now he faces a maximum imprisonment term of five years and/or a maximum $10,000 fine for felony harassment and violating a restraining order.
