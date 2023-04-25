Carrying without a permit

A St. Paul man, 34, faces up to one year imprisonment and/or maximum fine of $3,000 if convicted of gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit, following an April 11 incident in the 3500 block of Rice Street in which Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot for more than 45 minutes.

