Not man enough to just walk away’
A Minneapolis man, 30, faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for felony domestic assault by strangulation, following a March 20 domestic incident during which he tried to strangle his girlfriend of three years.
At around 2:15 p.m. March 20, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic assault report in the 5700 block of Prairie Ridge Drive. On arrival, deputies met the girlfriend, 25, who was trembling in fear and needed a few moments to gather herself before she could talk to them.
The victim told deputies that her boyfriend had assaulted her and had been physically abusing her for the past two years of their three-year relationship.
The defendant had strangled her at least 10 times in the past, the victim said.
In this latest incident, the two had gotten into an argument while the victim was seated on the couch. The defendant got on top of her and punched her body multiple times before grabbing her neck with one of his hands and choking her. The victim said she couldn’t breathe and felt dizzy afterwards, but didn’t lose consciousness.
When the defendant finally let the victim go, he asked her if she was planning to call her mother or the police. And when the victim replied she would be calling both of them, he got up and threw her vape and phone at her.
Later, the girlfriend received a message from her boyfriend to “apologize.” He wrote that he wanted to apologize for not being man enough to walk away, but then blamed the victim for making things overly difficult with all her “B.S.”
Nearly 5 times over the limit
An Arden Hills man, 34, faces up to one year in jail and/or maximum $3,000 fine for third-degree DUI. His sentence could be increased if he’s also convicted of two other charges: fourth-degree DWI and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, both of which carry a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or maximum $1,000 fine.
These three charges are the result of a March 19 incident starting when Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Speedway station on Lexington Avenue N. at County Road E at approximately 7:13 a.m. on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at the gas station and decided to check the listed address of the registered owner, which was near the Speedway station. Deputies finally located the vehicle in Arden Hills, still occupied by the driver, and initiated a traffic stop.
The defendant stated that he was just coming from the gas station. Deputies could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, which the defendant admitted to consuming.
The defendant agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests, including the gaze tracking, walk and turn and one-leg stand. He performed poorly on these tests and was told he would be placed under arrest. However, the defendant did not agree to being under arrest and stiffened his body to prevent deputies from arresting him.
Deputies gave the subject multiple commands to loosen up and stop resisting, but he continued to act like a giant anvil, such that deputies had to call for backup deputies to secure him. After multiple deputies struggled to fold him into the squad car, the defendant was transported to jail, where he was read the breath test advisory. He finally agreed to provide a breath sample within two hours after initial contact, which registered a 0.39 blood alcohol content.
Deputies, bystander looking out for drinking driver
A Cottage Grove man, 56, told deputies he was thankful they arrested him for DWI. He could also thank the person who followed him and reported him.
At approximately 5:55 p.m. April 1, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out on a report of a motorist drinking alcohol while driving erratically. The driver was described as a male in his 40s, driving on the shoulder and swerving all over the place. The complainant continued to follow the subject until the intoxicated driver stopped and parked in the 200 block of Cottage Place.
On arrival, deputies observed the vehicle parked on the north side of the street with its driver’s side door standing wide open and the male, as described, standing at the vehicle as if to say, “come and get me.” When asked, the male indicated he had been driving the vehicle. Deputies noticed several of the classic signs of intoxication and asked the subject to take part in a few field sobriety tests, such as the eye tracking test, the walk and turn and the one-leg stand. When indicators of intoxication were observed, deputies placed the subject under arrest and read the Miranda warning.
In his statement, the subject said he had been drinking fireball whiskey while driving and appreciated being arrested because he needed help with his addiction. At the patrol station, the defendant agreed to submit to a breath test which yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.18 at 7:21 p.m., less than two hours after initial contact.
The defendant faces up to one year in jail and/or a maximum $3,000 fine for third-degree DUI and another maximum 90 days in jail and/or $1,000 fine for fourth-degree DUI.
What part of ‘do not violate the OFP’ is not understood?
On April 1, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies took a phone report from the 500 block of Tomlyn Avenue that a Minneapolis man, 52, had been violating an order for protection (OFP) taken out against him.
A Shoreview woman, 33, indicated that she had been receiving calls and texts from unknown numbers that she believed originated with the defendant, who currently has an active OFP that prohibits him from contacting her at all. Furthermore, the complainant said she received an email from the defendant’s email address that discussed personal issues between the two parties.
In addition, the complainant received a cash app request from the defendant for $66.60. The photo in the cash app resembles the Division of Driver and Vehicle Services’ photo of the defendant.
The defendant, who has a prior conviction for OFP violation in January 2023, faces up to one year in prison and/or a maximum fine of $3,000 for the new gross misdemeanor violation of an OFP.
— Loretta Harding
