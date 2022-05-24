Domestic dispute leads to charges
A Shoreview man, 29, faces up to five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000 for felony threats of violence and reckless disregard for safety following a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue.
At 1:50 a.m. April 29, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies called out to the scene of suspicious activity were met with a crying woman clad in a bathrobe, saying she was afraid of her children’s father. She pointed out a dark Chryser PT Cruiser pulling out of a parking lot on the north side of Harriet Street heading west without headlights illuminated.
Deputies radioed for other squads in the area to stop the vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Harriet Avenue and Cohansey Street that resulted in the suspect’s arrest.
The suspect arrived at the victim’s home shortly after 1:00 a.m. to see their children, law enforcement reports said, and was told the kids were asleep and that he should leave because the victim’s fiancé was about to visit. After the suspect refused to leave, an argument started up in the kitchen. The victim told deputies the suspect followed her upstairs and struck her in the face.
He then took the victim’s phone and was scrolling through the call log to see if she had called the police. The victim said she felt afraid for her safety and fled to the neighbor’s house to call 911. As she was leaving, the suspect threatened her, stating that he would shoot her in the face. The victim believed him because he had a history of assaulting her and had carried guns in the past.
Deputies found the victim’s phone in the suspect’s vehicle when they arrested him. His story was that the two of them had gotten into an argument over her boyfriend coming to her residence while he was there. He denied hitting or threatening the victim and said she threw her phone at him.
Man beats up catalytic converter thieves
Stealing a catalytic converter in broad daylight doesn’t always go smoothly, because things can happen to thieves when people see them. At around 6:37 a.m. May 7, CJ interrupted three men stealing a catalytic converter from an RV parked in his driveway in the 3400 block of Victoria Street N. after he spotted a green Mercedes Benz parked in the driveway. He then heard the men yell, “Go! Go! Go!” As the Mercedes was backing out of the driveway, CJ jumped on the driver and fought with him, kicking him in the face several times.
When a passenger in the back seat mentioned something about a gun, CJ grabbed the keys out of the ignition and retreated into his home to call the police. With their getaway car disabled, all three men fled on foot.
When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found a reciprocating saw blade under the RV. Before towing the Mercedes, deputies found a hydraulic floor jack and several Sawzalls in the front and back seats. They also found a catalytic converter inside a black duffel bag on the rear passenger seat. Deputies recovered a red shirt, black hat, black mask and a freshly cut catalytic converter cut from CJ’s RV from a yard next door to his house. Neighbors directed deputies to a blue duffel bag containing a Sawzall and a bolt cutter in a yard several houses away from CJ’s house that had been dropped by the thieves.
A passerby saw the three men run toward Arbogast Street and remove their hooded sweatshirts before throwing them into the woods. Deputies later located the driver of the getaway vehicle walking down the street. He was soiled, dirty, sweaty and had sustained obvious injuries consistent with having been kicked in the face. CJ positively identified the subject as the man he’d fought with.
The suspect, a Lino Lakes man, 37, faces up to three years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine for felony possession of burglary tools. The suspect has seven prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary, four motor vehicle thefts, second-degree assault and several more crimes.
His two accomplices didn’t escape scot-free, because deputies stopped a Honda Civic near Victoria Street and County Road D and arrested them. The driver lied about his identity and said he was going to an area junk yard. However, deputies identified him by his fingerprints as a suspect with two Washington County warrants out on him. The passenger, who had a red car jack between his legs, told deputies they were in the area because a friend’s car had broken down. Deputies spotted two backpacks in the backseat that contained reciprocating saws and 15 saw blades. They also noted there was no junk yard in the area. During the search prior to arrest, deputies found several latex gloves in the passenger’s pants.
CJ was brought to the traffic stop to confirm the identify of the men who stole his catalytic converter.
‘Disrespect’ of family members leads to altercation
A Shoreview man, 39, faces up to seven years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $14,000 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted of this first count, his sentence could be doubled if he is also convicted of a second count relating to the same crime.
At the stroke of midnight on May 10, deputies responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Park Street on a report of an argument and fight. On arrival at the scene, deputies saw a black Dodge Charger driving away. A male on the street told deputies the departing vehicle had just attempted to ram him.
The man said that the subject was dating his mother and another relative was dating the subject’s sister. When the subject came home angry and started treating the two girlfriends with disrespect, the three males decided to take it outside and a physical fight ensued. After the two men taught the subject a lesson, they started to go to their vehicle to leave.
However, the subject got into his own car and rammed the men’s vehicle while they were standing next to it. The subject’s Charger backed up and crashed into the other vehicle a second time. One of the man had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, and the other man was thrown onto the lawn and twisted his knee, the men said.
Deputies stopped the Charger and identified the driver as the defendant, who, in a post-Miranda interview, said he had rammed the other vehicle accidentally the first time. The second time, however, he said he rammed the vehicle in self-defense, because he knew one of the men had a gun and might have been reaching for it. He admitted to not seeing any gun and that the two males were close to the vehicle when he rammed it.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
