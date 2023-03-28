Shoreview man drinks, assaults girlfriend
A Shoreview man, 48, faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a maximum $1,000 fine for misdemeanor domestic assault stemming from a March 18 incident in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. His sentence could be tripled if he’s also convicted of two counts of fourth-degree DUI, of which each count carries a maximum jail term of 90 days and $1,000 fine.
At approximately 10:53 p.m. March 18, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. on a domestic assault report. On arrival, deputies met with the male complainant, who stated that his mother had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Deputies located the complainant’s mother lying on a couch covering her face. She had a deep gash on her forehead, and one eye was swollen.
The victim said she had lost consciousness, but remembered that the defendant had struck her. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived.
Additional deputies assisting on scene left the residence to look for the suspect’s vehicle and located it as the suspect was returning to the residence. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and issued verbal commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle. The subject exited the vehicle, whereupon he was arrested and transported to jail.
After the suspect was read the breath test advisory, he agreed to take the breath test, registering a blood alcohol content of 0.11 at 1:40 a.m.
Identity thieves don’t
go quietly
A St. Paul man, 45, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a maximum financial penalty of $100,000 for identity theft. His sentence could be augmented if he is also convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a sentence that carries up to three years in jail and/or maximum fine of $5,000. His accomplice, a St. Paul woman, 46, has also been charged with identity theft and faces the same penalty if convicted.
The suspects’ life of crime unraveled just after midnight March 8 when Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed their stolen Cadillac being driven erratically in the area of Hodgson Road and Highway 96 before it stopped in the center turn lane and activated its emergency hazard lights. When deputies approached the vehicle, it fled at 110 mph and turned off its lights.
The Cadillac tore through the communities of Shoreview, Arden Hills, Roseville, Falcon Heights and St. Paul and successfully avoided law enforcement attempts to stop it by crossing into oncoming traffic and running red lights. It was only after a State Patrol helicopter picked up the getaway car and followed it along a dead end street that the motor vehicle pursuit ended in front of a building in the 1800 block of Arundel Street.
But the chase was not over. The male driver ran away and hid on top of a garage roof, and the female passenger hightailed it out of the Cadillac with two large bags. The bags must have held something important because they encumbered the woman enough to cause her to be caught easily.
The male’s baggage consisted of a warrant out of Anoka County for identity theft after having bought a vehicle with another person’s financial information. The female’s baggage on scene contained an ID belonging to another woman with the suspect’s picture on it, as well as checks for thousands of dollars made out to a woman who had outgoing mail stolen from her mailbox.
When advised of her rights, the female suspect denied everything, including being in possession of the bags she dropped when fleeing on foot and which slowed her down enough to be caught.
Inside that bag the female suspect denied the existence of were numerous identification cards and papers, insurance information, personal checks, business checks from Oak Grove Lutheran Church, an outdated rental form with a name and social security number, credit cards, a Premier Bank credit card, and an outdated Roseville Estates lease. The documents belonged to more than 10 different victims, none of whom knew the suspects or why their documents would be in their possession.
Still inside the Cadillac was a shopping bag containing vehicle titles and other identity documents. When contacted about their recovered documents, victims said their outgoing mail had been stolen, or a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle.
The male suspect has 20 prior felony convictions and his distaff partner has prior felony convictions for motor vehicle theft and burglary in the second degree.
Four times the limit is “drinking a lot”
A Shoreview man, 34, faces up to a year in jail and/or maximum fine of $3,000 for third degree DWI and an additional 90 days in jail and/or maximum $1,000 fine for fourth degree DUI, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a driver sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of Tanglewood Drive and Hanson Street. At 4:42 p.m. March 7, deputies located the vehicle and sleeping driver, as well as the odor of alcohol coming from him. The driver, who displayed red, bloodshot eyes, admitted to “drinking a lot”.
When deputies administered standard field sobriety tests, the driver performed poorly on the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test (tracking the movement of his eyes to follow an object) and registered a blood alcohol reading of .291 on the portable breath test.
At the law enforcement center, the defendant agreed to take a breath test at approximately 5:59 p.m., less than two hours after initial contact with deputies, and revealed a .32 blood alcohol content. This means the defendant took his last drink shortly before contact with deputies.
— Loretta Harding
