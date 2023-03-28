Shoreview man drinks, assaults girlfriend

A Shoreview man, 48, faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a maximum $1,000 fine for misdemeanor domestic assault stemming from a March 18 incident in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. His sentence could be tripled if he’s also convicted of two counts of fourth-degree DUI, of which each count carries a maximum jail term of 90 days and $1,000 fine.

