A long history of threats
A Shoreview man, 76, faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $10,000 for felony making threats of violence, following an Aug. 22 incident in the 1000 block of Bridge Street, where he threatened his wife with a knife.
At approximately 12:29 p.m. Aug. 22, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic on Bridge Street. On arrival at the scene, deputies met with both the defendant and his wife. When deputies asked where the knife was, the defendant said that it was in the sink, and his wife confirmed it to be the knife that her husband held in the air while making stabbing motions toward her.
Deputies collected the chef’s knife with a 6-inch blade, which will be used as evidence.
The wife told deputies that her husband wanted her to leave the house, and she refused. Her husband responded to her refusal by telling her that he would drag her out of the house by her feet. When the complainant refused to leave, the defendant got up from the kitchen table, retrieved the knife and made stabbing motions toward her. The complainant said she retreated to the other side of the kitchen island and remained afraid the defendant would throw the knife at her.
The complainant advised deputies that her husband told the neighbors he wanted to choke his wife. Deputies went next door to talk to the neighbors, who confirmed the complainant’s information. The neighbor said she regularly brings her neighbors dinner and did so the day before the knife incident. The neighbor said the defendant told her he wanted to choke his wife and wanted her out of the house.
Records show that law enforcement has been called out to the defendant’s residence more than 30 times for various reasons, including prior threats of violence to kill his wife, himself, their dog and to burn the house down.
Buying drugs through identity theft
A St. Paul man, 47, faces up to five years imprisonment and/or maximum $10,000 fine if convicted of felony identity theft, following the investigation of an overnight burglary that occurred at Lametti & Sons of Hugo on Aug. 18-19, during which documents, equipment and tools were stolen.
Several days later, a computer stolen during the burglary was tracked to Baldwin, Wis. On Aug. 30, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident on Soo Street in Shoreview, who said that when she awakened at 8:00 a.m., she saw two men acting suspiciously -- taking items out of an SUV in a vacant lot next door. She said they had all of the vehicle doors open and were bringing items in and out, including tossing a few items in the brush.
Deputies dispatched out to the scene found a Toyota Highlander with more than 20 backpacks and bags scattered on the ground around it. Two men, one of whom was the defendant, were standing outside. A third man was asleep in the driver’s seat with multiple edged weapons around him. He was removed from the vehicle and pat-searched.
A K9 officer at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which was then searched. Inside was a large quantity of paperwork in the names of multiple people and companies not on scene, including two expired driver’s licenses in the name of FDM. A pouch recovered from the driver’s side door contained the defendant’s driver’s license, as well as two checkbooks in the name of a woman not on scene and a third blank checkbook. Also in the vehicle was .45-caliber ammunition and a rock of suspected methamphetamine.
The Highlander needed to be towed, and the property around it recovered. In an inventory search, the bags around the vehicle were found to contain many more documents in names other than those of the three men. These included a binder of checks in the name of Lametti & Sons and a briefcase full of documents for a real estate company in Maplewood. Also in the bags was suspected stolen property and a loaded shotgun.
An investigator later contacted several of those identified in the documents recovered from the vehicle. FDM, whose driver’s licenses had been found in the Highlander, said that she was not aware they were missing. She said she cleaned out her storage unit Aug. 1 and items may have ended up in the trash. An owner of Lametti & Sons said that the payroll checks recovered from outside the Highlander had been stolen in the Aug. 19 burglary. The owner of the Maplewood real estate company said he did not know how the briefcase came to be in the possession of the men but has two storage units that may have been broken into.
On scene, the men said that they were organizing their belongings in the lot before driving to Wisconsin. In a Mirandized interview at the scene, the defendant said the pouch recovered from the truck was his, that he did not know the owner of the two checkbooks, and that the blank checkbook belonged to him. Eventually he said that he had found all three checkbooks in garbage can. On his way to the Law Enforcement Center, the defendant said he wanted to claim responsibility for all of the “identity documents;” and that he did not want to get his friends into trouble.
The defendant described himself as a “scrapper,” always looking for money to buy drugs. He acknowledged possession of the documents from “Lametti & Sons”and also acknowledged possession of items from a realtor, which he said he had found in a dumpster, along with identity documents belonging to other people.
The defendant’s criminal record includes at least four felony convictions, for Check Forgery, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, and Violation of Controlled Substance Laws in the Fifth Degree.
