The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Lexington Avenue N. and Edgewater Avenue at 2:36 p.m. June 27. A St. Paul man was driving southbound on Lexington Avenue approaching County Road E when he was struck on the rear passenger side bumper by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while passing on the shoulder of the road. The victim managed to retrieve the license plate number of the fleeing vehicle, after which deputies conducted some computer research on the license number and discovered that the vehicle was an unreported vehicle stolen out of Roseville.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen June 28 from a Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked during the day in a lot in the 3900 block of Victoria Street.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Amble Drive on June 28 reported fraudulent activity on her banking account, when she fell victim to a phishing scam. After she responded to a phishing text alert, she received a phone call in which the scammer claimed to be from the bank. When the scammer asked for a second payment of $2,000, the victim recognized the transactions to all be a scam. The bank is working with the victim to restore the $500 she lost in the first payment request, and deputies gave her the case number to aid in the process.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road reported a burglary sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. June 28, during which multiple garages and vehicles were broken into. An investigation has started as deputies await surveillance video footage and further information from apartment management on more victims involved in the incident.
• A Shoreview woman, 38, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. June 29 near the intersection of County Road J and Rice Creek Parkway following a hit-and-run accident with injuries, after deputies arriving at the scene discovered through witnesses that the driver who hit the other vehicles was intoxicated. Witnesses recovered the license plate number of the vehicle, and the driver’s neighbor also called 911. The intoxicated driver was charged and has a date in Ramsey County District Court.
• Deputies responded to a complaint of a cat at large on the complainant’s property in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. June 29, as part of an ongoing issue. The address of the cat was not given, but deputies were given an important clue — that the cat lived next door to a brown house on the complainant’s street. On arrival at the scene, however, deputies observed that all of the houses on that strip were brown.
• A Shoreview man, 60, was arrested for domestic assault July 1 following a family dispute that had occurred at 10:39 p.m. June 30 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N., during which he also violated an order for protection (OFP). His victim was seen at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, while he was seen at the law enforcement center when deputies caught up with him the following day. Deputies had issued a Keep Our Polices Safe (KOPS) alert on him and finally conducted a traffic stop on Rice Street at I-694 to take him into custody.
• An abandoned bicycle was reported found July 2 behind an electrical box in the area of Rice Creek Parkway and Prairie Ridge Drive. When deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database check, they discovered the bike to have been reported stolen out of Pearland, Texas. The bike was taken into property for safekeeping.
• A St. Paul man, 42, was cited July 4 at the intersection of Hodgson Road and Snail Lake Road for driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to drive with due care, after he ran a red light and struck another vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle was injured and transported to hospital.
• A black, flowered tote bag was reported found July 5 in the roadway in Island Lake Park in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. As no identifiable information was inside, the item was placed into property at the station.
• Deputies assisted the St. Paul Police Department July 5 in locating and apprehending a suspect wanted for assault in St. Paul. The suspect was handed over to St. Paul police and booked for second-degree assault.
— Loretta Harding
