The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in the 1000 block of Carmel Court reported criminal damage to her vehicle after the catalytic converter was stolen from her Toyota Prius parked in the driveway sometime overnight Jan. 23-24.
• A St. Cloud woman, 35, was arrested for third-degree DWI at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue N. after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the Shoreview YMCA parking lot for a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. After she was checked out by medics, she was transported to the law enforcement center.
• Investigation is ongoing, after deputies on vice patrol were called out on a secondhand report of a possible prostitution situation Jan. 24 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Tiffany Lane reported fraud Jan. 26 after he received notification from his bank that he had a zero balance in his account. The victim discovered that a check had been stolen from his outgoing mail, washed and written out to another party for a different amount. The check was then cashed by an unknown bank.
• A resident in the 700 block of Valley View Court reported criminal damage to property at 10:18 p.m. Jan. 27 after reviewing a video showing two suspects in their late teens exiting vehicles at 9:48 p.m. to throw eggs at his house.
• Violation of an order for protection (OFP) was reported at 4:52 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 3400 block of Kent Street. This information has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• Five pairs of sunglasses, cologne and a workout bag were reported stolen overnight Jan. 28-29 from an unlocked vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. No suspect information exists at this time.
• A report of suspicious activity in the form of an alleged assault at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 200 block of North Owasso Blvd. turned out to have been unfounded, after deputies conducted an investigation.
• A Watertown, South Dakota, man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked in the Best Western Plus lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road overnight Jan. 29-30. When the complainant went out to his vehicle at 6:32 a.m., he found it in no condition to be driven.
• A Dilworth man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Kia Sportage as it was parked in the Best Western Plus hotel lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. When he approached his vehicle at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 2, he also discovered it in no state to be driven.
• Deputies took a report of a possible harassment restraining order (HRO) violation Jan. 31 from the 3900 block of Virginia Circle. Investigation is ongoing.
• The catalytic converter of a Mitsubishi Outlander was reported stolen while the vehicle was parked in an underground garage in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway overnight Feb. 1-2.
• A Shoreview woman, 18, was arrested and cited Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Gramsie Road for misdemeanor domestic assault, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic.
• An assault involving a student and teacher was reported Feb. 3 in the 1000 block of Highway 96 West.
• An Arden Hills man reported an accident hit and run that resulted in minor damage to his vehicle Feb. 3, while it was parked in the Target lot in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. A witness provided identification on the vehicle and its driver, neither of which stopped to exchange insurance information.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Elantra while it was parked during the weekend of Feb. 3-6 in a condominium underground garage in the 3400 block of Kent Street. There is no suspect information.
• Midland Terrace Apartments in the 3500 block of Owasso Street reported criminal damage to property overnight Feb. 3-4, after a garage door lock mechanism was found damaged. Although the garage was entered, nothing appeared to have been stolen.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Santa Fe while it was parked overnight Feb. 3-4 in a condominium underground garage in the 3400 block of Kent Street. No suspect information exists.
• A Plymouth man was arrested Feb. 4 in the 3400 block of Kent Street for violating an Order For Protection (OFP) by, among other offenses, posting nude photos of the person who had the OFP out against him. The case is actively being investigated.
• On Feb. 5, the Exxon gas station in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a shoplifter, whose booty was an $11 package of cigarettes. Gas station staff reported no threats made by the suspect. However, before they cleared the incident, deputies described the subject as having gone “up in smoke before I arrived.”
• A resident in the 1500 block of Lois Drive reported falling victim to a gift card scam on Feb. 6, after receiving notice from a Facebook Messenger contact that her name was on a list for a bogus bonus program through the federal government. When the victim used the contact information given, she phoned an “agent” who asked her to purchase two $500 gift cards to pay the processing fee. After buying the gift cards and sending photos of the numbers, the victim ultimately realized she had been scammed. When last heard from, the victim was trying to cancel the cards and be reimbursed.
• A resident in the 5700 block of Ridge Creek Road reported losing thousands of dollars to a scammer Feb. 7, after he fell victim to an online scam by responding to a pop-up message on his computer about a virus infection. After he phoned the number provided and granted access to his computer, he noticed purchases made from China for a total of $14,000. But that wasn’t enough for the scammers. The victim was then transferred to another scammer who pretended to be a bank representative who said he could arrange to have the $14,000 purchase overturned if 10 gift cards of $500 each were purchased from Target. After purchasing the gift cards, the victim was directed to provide the numbers to the fake bank representative. Finally, the victim realized he was being scammed when he was told to buy even more gift cards. He then called his real bank to report the fraud and was able to stop the $14,000 China purchase and close the account. However, he lost the entire $5,000 from the first round of gift cards.
— Loretta Harding
