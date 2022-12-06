The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
A resident at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported a package delivered to the mail room at 8:00 a.m. Oct. 30 was missing at noon when she went to retrieve it.
A Minneapolis man, 51, was cited Oct. 31 in the 500 block of Tomlyn Avenue for violating an order for protection. The suspect was not on scene when Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, so a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued and the citation was mailed to his address.
A verbal argument between a male and female was reported Oct. 31 at Sitzer Park in the 4300 block of Hodgson Road.
A resident in the 500 block of Vicki Lane reported a purse stolen from under the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 1, after a rear window was broken in for access.
A resident in the 5600 block of Erik Lane reported spotting a snake in the utility room Nov. 1. Deputies emailed him a short list of wild animal removal contractors.
A 2019 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen sometime during the afternoon of Nov. 2 from an apartment parking lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. Broken glass from one of its windows was left in its parking spot. After the vehicle was entered as stolen in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered on Nov. 3 by the St. Paul Police Department at Milford Street and Albemarle Street with its rear window broken and the ignition punched.
A Roseville man, 33, was arrested for DUI at 12:36 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street after deputies on patrol observed a Chevrolet Cruze idling in the driveway of an apartment building. His vehicle was parked in an angular position, blocked another vehicle in and restricted the flow of traffic. Due to the number of recent catalytic converter thefts in the area, deputies approached the vehicle to investigate. The driver showed all the classic signs of intoxication, and there was an open bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle. Deputies conducted a number of standard field sobriety tests as well as a breath test more than an hour later at jail that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.21. The subject was charged in Ramsey County Court with felony DWI.
A 2019 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen sometime between 8:45 and 9:23 a.m. Nov. 3 from the apartment parking lot in the 3500 block of Owasso Street, and a pile of broken glass left in its parking space. The vehicle was entered into the NCIC as stolen.
A suspicious male seen on video entering an unlocked townhouse in the 5900 block of Fernwood Street Nov. 3 turned out to be a lost handyman going to the wrong address. The complainant returned to the scene and conducted a walk-through to determine that nothing was missing.
A North Oaks woman reported North Oaks candidate signs stolen from the 5300 block of Hodgson Road Nov. 4. Apple air-tags were attached to the signs and pinged at a neighbor’s house. The signs were not found during a cooperative search.
A resident in the 4600 block of Victoria Street N. on Nov. 7 reported a checking account opened fraudulently in his name and an attempt to transfer money from his real account. The real account was suspended following an attempt to cash a check drawn on it. The victim’s bank requested that a police report and incident number be filed.
A Stillwater woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her 2006 Honda Pilot Nov. 8 while it was parked in a school parking lot in the 4600 block of Hodgson Road. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black, newer model, four-door Dodge Charger. The detailed features observed on the getaway vehicle did not include the license plate number, however.
A Shoreview man, 39, was cited and arrested for domestic assault Nov. 8 in the 1600 block of Knight Street after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic incident.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck reported stolen out of Phoenix, Arizona, at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 8 on I-694 and Lexington Avenue N. After the driver was identified and released, the U-Haul truck was towed to Twin Cities Towing, and the St. Paul Police Department was notified.
A citizen who found a photo identification near Royal Oaks Drive brought the item in to the law enforcement center Nov. 9. After attempts to phone the ID’s owner were unsuccessful, the item was placed into property.
A Columbia Heights woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from an 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked in a restaurant lot in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road during lunch time Nov. 9.
A Blaine man, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Wright County Nov. 9 at the intersection of Highway 96 and Pleasant Lake Road after he was pulled over for displaying an altered license plate. A computer review during the traffic stop revealed his warrant status. Deputies transported the driver to Wright County for booking.
A resident in the 3700 block of Rustic Place reported burglars entering his house sometime during the week of Nov. 7-10 and stealing a computer, clothing, miscellaneous items and a Dodge pickup truck. The Brooklyn Park Police Department recovered the vehicle late Nov. 10.
A Shoreview man reported the catalytic converter stolen from a 2005 Honda CRV while it was parked in a business lot in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue N. during a two-hour period Nov. 10.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2008 Lexus RX parked in a driveway in the 1000 block of Westcliff Court overnight Nov. 10-11. No suspect information exists.
Hockey equipment worth more than $2,000 was reported stolen overnight Nov. 11-12 from an unlocked storage unit in an underground garage in the 3500 block of Owasso Street.
Bonfe Plumbing Heating and Air Service of South St. Paul reported the catalytic converter stolen from their commercial 2020 Nissan NV220 while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. overnight Nov. 11-12. A 1997 Honda Civic was reported stolen overnight Nov. 11-12 from the same apartment parking lot. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen, its location was discovered by a towing company clearing an apartment lot in Little Canada for snow removal at 5:16 a.m. Nov. 13.
— Loretta Harding
