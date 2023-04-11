The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A resident in the 4700 block of Laura Lane at 4:41 a.m. March 5 reported two unknown suspicious males lurking around the neighboring house, studying it and acting as if they were casing the residence. The males had been dropped off by a vehicle and had gone about trying to gain entry into the home, whose occupants were not at home at the time. When Ramsey Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, the males were gone, but left signs of trying to pry a door open. Deputies then cleared the scene.
• A Minneapolis man, 33, and a Pine City man, 42, were arrested at 6:03 a.m. March 5 in the 4700 block of Laura Lane after a neighbor reported suspicious males dropped off a second time, who this time successfully gained entry into the home. Deputies also arriving for a second time were just in time to see one of the suspects leaving the front door of the home with a pry bar in his hand, and the foot chase was on. Backup deputies arrived on scene and began setting up a perimeter to the east of the home where the suspect fled, and the suspect was soon captured. Meanwhile, back at the house, deputies returned there and began a K-9 search. The K-9 officer quickly apprehended the second suspect hiding in a bedroom. Deputies took the suspect into custody and transported him to Regions Hospital for treatment of K-9 bites to his arm and leg. With due diligence, deputies located another burglarized home across the street and cleared that residence by K-9. Both ransacked homes were processed by the day shift crime scene processor. Both males were charged with felony burglary of a dwelling, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or maximum $20,000 fine. Between them, the two suspects have multiple convictions for domestic assault, theft, possessing burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, crime for the benefit of a gang, threats of violence, receiving stolen property, burglary in the first degree, narcotics and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. One of the suspects had multiple felony warrants out on him from three counties.
• An intoxicated female was reported at 5:44 p.m. March 6 for falling into a snowbank in the area of Hodgson Road and Highway 96 and not being able to get up. Deputies arriving on scene released her to Allina medics to be evaluated at the hospital.
• A Minneapolis man, 28, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. March 7 in the area of Grey Fox Road and Lexington Avenue N. for DWI, possessing ammunition as a felon, fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, after deputies on routine patrol came upon a slumper in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills. Before even clearing out the cobwebs, the driver was off to the races, fleeing southbound on Lexington Avenue all the way into St. Paul, then northbound again. After an 11-minute pursuit that covered 10 miles, the suspect crashed into a freeway fence and fled on foot before being taken into custody by St. Paul Police. National Crime Information Center (NCIC) research revealed the vehicle to have been stolen out of Mankato. After the suspect was transported to Regions Hospital to check on possible injuries, deputies obtained a search warrant for blood and urine samples and served it. The suspect was then transported to jail, where he had the proverbial book thrown at him.
• A Shoreview man, 34, was arrested March 7 in the area of Hanson Road and Tanglewood Drive for third-degree DWI after deputies were dispatched out to check out the report of a slumper. The subject was booked at the law enforcement center and completed the DataMaster test, on which he registered a 0.32 blood alcohol content.
• A front passenger window of a vehicle parked next to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road overnight March 7-8 was reported broken out. There is no suspect information, but there is nothing missing, either.
• A Shoreview man, 35, was arrested March 8 in the 1300 block of Sunview Drive for domestic assault, following a report of a domestic on March 7 that had occurred on March 6. The suspect was not on site when deputies arrived, so a citation was left for him. After a Keep Our Kops Safe alert was issued, the suspect was located and arrested two days after the assault.
• A verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported at 12:21 a.m. March 8 in the 5300 block of Lexington Avenue N. Deputies broke up the party when one of the debaters agreed to go to detox.
• Management at the Emrik Apartments in the 4000 block of Chatsworth Street reported one of the residents for tampering with a fire extinguisher inside the underground parking garage March 9. Attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful.
• A suspicious slumper reported at 3:12 a.m. March 10 in the garage of her apartment in the 500 block of Harriet Avenue turned out to be a resident who was simply asleep. Deputies awakened the woman and advised her to wake up and go to bed.
• A St. Paul man, 45, and a St. Paul woman, 46, were arrested at 12:13 a.m. March 8 after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Hodgson Road and Highway 96 for impaired driving. The vehicle fled, and the chase was on. The pursuit lasted 11 minutes and covered 15 miles until RCSO deputies and Roseville police officers deployed stop sticks and deflated the tires of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody following a foot chase. After identifying the suspects, deputies discovered the reason for the flight. The male driver was arrested for fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle and for identity theft. The female passenger was arrested on a felony outstanding warrant out of Anoka County for identity theft. But the suspects still did not give up, as they resisted arrest all the way to the law enforcement center.
• A Shoreview woman, 59, was arrested for DWI at 4:51 p.m. March 11 in the 3900 block of Rice Street after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a property damage accident at the intersection with Gramsie Road. The motorist had struck a snowbank and showed signs of intoxication during the traffic stop. She was unable to follow directions for the standard field sobriety tests, but was able to provide a blood alcohol content of 0.255 on the portable breath test. She was taken to the patrol station for further testing, where she was booked for third-degree test refusal.
• Meanwhile, a Shoreview man, 40, was cited during the late afternoon of March 11 on Rice Street and Gramsie Road during the same incident above for violating the Ted Foss Move Over law and for driving around a barricade to the endangerment of life and property. The squad had deployed its emergency flashers in full view and had blocked the southbound lane to execute the DWI traffic stop. The driver crossed the centerline to go around the squad and head southbound in the northbound lane, narrowly missing the tow truck driver.
• Deputies found a wallet on the ground in the 5800 block of Prairie Meadow Drive March 12 and tried to return it to its owner. After knocking on the owner’s door and receiving no answer, deputies placed the wallet into property at the patrol station for safekeeping.
• Deputies were more successful in returning a second wallet they found in the middle of the street on March 13 in the 5200 block of Oxford Street. They returned the wallet to its owner in Columbia Heights, based on information contained in the wallet.
• A New Brighton man, 35, was cited March 14 in • the 1300 block of Sunview Drive for misdemeanor violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. The citation was mailed to the offender’s last known address.
• A Shoreview man, 33, was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault March 15 in the 1500 block of Hall Street.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 57, was cited at 10:00 p.m. March 16 in the area of Lexington Avenue and I-694 for hit-and-run, after a Mounds View woman recovered the license plate number of his vehicle after he crashed into her vehicle and left the scene. After contact was attempted with the registered owner of his vehicle, he was mailed a citation.
• A White Bear Township man, 43, was arrested March 17 in Woodbury for motor vehicle theft after a resident in the 600 block of Schifsky Road let him borrow it. Her friend never returned the vehicle to her, so she reported it as stolen. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and Woodbury Police recovered it the next day undamaged and with the keys inside. As the arrest was made in Woodbury, charges are pending in Washington County.
• An unlocked vehicle parked inside an open garage overnight March 17-18 in the 4200 block of Sylvia Lane South was reported rummaged through. Several miscellaneous items not worth very much, along with $10 in loose cash, were stolen from the vehicle.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Churchill Circle reported fraud March 18 after he received paperwork and a debit card for an account he did not open. The victim reported a similar fraud in February. Although no monetary loss was reported, he was advised to contact the Social Security Administration about compromised identity information.
• A Shoreview man, 47, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. March 18 in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. for domestic assault after he became intoxicated and struck his girlfriend in the face, sending her to the hospital.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.