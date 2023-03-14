The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N. The vehicle belonged to Reno Auto Service and was stolen out of Maple Grove on Feb. 6. The Maple Grove Police Department was notified and the vehicle towed.
• A St. Paul man, 29, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 4000 block of Wilshire Circle for fifth-degree domestic assault, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault, after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic.
• Deputies reported being involved in a squad-damaging motor vehicle accident Feb. 7 in the area of I-694 and Victoria Street N. while en route to an eviction. Two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed drove by the squad, and one of the vehicles side-swiped deputies’ vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the Minnesota State Patrol took an accident report. The other vehicle involved in the road rage incident did not stop when deputies activated their lights and siren.
• Residents in the 3500 block of Rice Street on Feb. 7 reported the neighbors for doing nothing about their two dogs jumping the fence, as part of an ongoing issue. When the complainant asked whether the city required the dogs to be tethered in their yard, deputies advised them that city ordinance requires that dog owners keep their pets on their own property.
• Management at Loden Apartments in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road reported a lockbox containing keys removed from the wall at 1:28 a.m. Feb. 8. At 2:03 a.m. that same morning, the suspects returned and entered the building, then the garage. When they returned to the common area, they took items from the janitor closet and a laptop from the office. It is unknown whether the suspects gained access to vehicles in the garage. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Bluestem Lane on Feb. 9 reported a male against whom she has an order for protection (OFP), sending her relatives messages via social media. A report has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges for third-party OFP violation.
• Trader Joe’s in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road on Feb. 10 reported a customer for passing a counterfeit $100 bill at the store. When deputies arrived on scene, store employees turned the bill over to start its ultimate journey to the U.S. Treasury Department.
• Deputies became the complainant after responding to a noise disturbance at 10:36 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Loden apartment complex in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road. They had to return twice to the same apartment unit, and ended up complaining to the property management company about the tenants.
• A theft was reported overnight Feb. 12-13 in the 1000 block of County Road F.
• The owner of a potentially dangerous dog in the 1000 block of West Royal Oaks Drive was cited Feb. 14 for violating the requirements of the dangerous dog ordinance.
• A Shoreview man, 40, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of Glen Paul Court on a narcotics charge, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic where an adult roommate had attacked another roommate. While in custody at the law enforcement center, the suspect was found to have narcotics on his person and was charged with violation of the controlled substance law.
A male of no permanent address, 40, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of Rustic Place on a felony warrant out of Washington County after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of suspicious activity. Deputies conducted the custody exchange in Washington County.
• A wallet stolen from a vehicle on Dec. 29, 2022, was reported found Feb. 16 in a snowbank in the 600 block of Gramsie Road and brought into the patrol station. Deputies at the station contacted the original victim and advised him how to reclaim the wallet.
• Harassment was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Wendy Court.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 32, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 4100 block of Victoria Street for second-degree DWI test refusal after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a vehicle parked on the side of the road with flashers on for 30 minutes.
• A North St. Paul man, 36, was cited Feb. 17 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street for misdemeanor domestic assault after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a domestic assault where the offender had left the scene. After a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, deputies located the suspect and issued a citation.
• Extra patrol was requested at a construction site in the 3600 block of Victoria Street N. after Scannell Properties of Wayzata reported illegal dumping of items that included a large pile of tires and mattresses sometime over the weekend of Feb. 17-20. No surveillance video or suspect information is available.
• Deputies responded to the report of an assault at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 500 block of Suzanne Avenue. A report was submitted for documentation only.
• A Maple Grove man reported his car keyed by an unknown female while he was picking up a food order in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road on Feb. 18. Video surveillance footage revealed enough information to lead deputies to contact the registered owner of the getaway vehicle. When deputies phoned the vehicle owner, she became uncooperative as soon as deputies explained the reason for their call.
• Deputies on Feb. 19 assisted the West St. Paul Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol in capturing two suspects on Highway 96 and Rice Street. The subjects were involved in a weapon-brandishing incident in West St. Paul. Deputies brandished their own weapons after they pulled the subjects over at Minnesota Avenue and Rice Street and turned them over to West St. Paul police.
• Deputies engaged in a 10-mile pursuit that lasted six minutes at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 19 after a vehicle was stolen from the area of I-694 and Lexington Avenue N. The pursuit was terminated by supervisory discretion in the area of Lexington Avenue and 125th Avenue in Blaine.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.