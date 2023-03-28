The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A Shoreview man, 30, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 4400 block of Chatsworth Street for misdemeanor domestic assault, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a dispute where the subject assaulted another male, 65.
• Violation of an order for protection (OFP) was reported Feb. 21 in the 4500 block of Victoria Street N.
• Residents in the 1000 block of Churchill Circle reported a checking account opened in their names Feb. 22. Deputies advised the complainants to notify the Social Security Administration and monitor their credit reports.
• A Minneapolis man on Feb. 22 reported his personal keys stolen from an office table at his place of employment in the 1000 block of Gramsie Road. The victim will be out some $1,200 when he has to rekey his vehicles and doors. The good news is that the victim’s car never left the parking lot.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Alameda Street reported her ex-husband for showing up unannounced at her residence Feb. 22 after the divorce decree said he could not.
• A Maplewood man, 46, was arrested Feb. 23 in the 1000 block of Carmel Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault, following a domestic dispute. His assault charge was upgraded due to a prior qualifying conviction.
• Shots were reported being fired at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 4200 block of Reiland Lane. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like gunshots fired into the air and immediately saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Reiland Lane. On arrival, deputies found shotgun shells on the ground and footprints made by deer leading to a lake. A foot search and drone footage found no signs of gunshot victims, human or cervid.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 37, was arrested for DWI at 8:17 a.m. Feb. 24 in the area of Gramsie Road and Rice Street after deputies responded to the scene of an accident with injuries during which a car crashed into a tree. The driver had lacerations on his head and reeked of a consumed alcoholic beverage. Because he refused to take the preliminary blood test, deputies obtained a search order for a blood draw and chased the ambulance to Regions Hospital. When subject refused to allow a blood draw and provide a urine sample, he was placed under arrest for third-degree DWI test refusal and transferred from the hospital to the jail.
• Residents in the 4300 block of Nancy Place on Feb. 24 reported a package stolen from the front step, after video surveillance showed a male wearing a hooded winter jacket and scarf taking the package and leaving in a sedan of an unidentifiable color.
• A visitor walking along the path from the Grass Lake Park and Nature Reserve parking lot in the 500 block of Gramsie Road Feb. 24 reported finding spent shotgun shells. Deputies collected the shells and placed them into property in case they were related to an earlier incident on Reiland Lane.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 63 was cited Feb. 24 in the intersection of Hodgson Road and Gramsie Road for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn, following a two-vehicle accident at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Circle Pines woman, was transported to Regions Hospital by EMS. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and provided necessary paperwork. Both disabled vehicles were towed.
• A North Oaks man reported cash missing from a backpack left in the back seat of a vehicle going through a car wash in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road on Feb. 25. After surveillance video footage proved to be inconclusive, the car wash general manager forwarded the case to his employer’s loss prevention department.
• A Shoreview man, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct Feb. 25 in the 900 block of Dawn Avenue, after deputies responded to investigate a 911 hangup and deescalated a situation involving an intoxicated person mishandling firearms.
• A Duluth woman reported a wallet stolen from her vehicle Feb. 25 while it was parked in the Rice Creek Dog Park lot, after the driver side window had been broken in for access. After the complainant received an alert of an attempt to use her cards at the Shoreview Target, she canceled her cards. Photos of the persons trying to use the cards have been collected. Later, the wallet was found in Blaine, minus everything but an old identification card. The case is under investigation.
• A Shoreview man, 34, was arrested and cited Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Dennison Avenue for violating an Harassment Restraining Order (HRO).
• A Spring Lake Park man taking his dog for a walk Feb. 26 in the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported being bitten in the hand, after breaking up a fight between his own dog and another dog. The victim, who required stitches, didn’t know if he was bitten by his own dog or the other dog.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Cobb Road reported being defrauded out of $350 Feb. 26, after falling victim to a scam started on Instagram that also involved pictures shared on a video call.
• A resident in the 5400 block of Carlson Road reported being scammed over the phone Feb. 27, after he responded to a computer virus popup notification and exposed his social security number, credit card number and banking information. The complainant was able to stop charges of $1,000 before reporting to deputies.
• North Suburban Auto Care in the 400 block of Highway 96 reported a person being observed stealing a key fob from the key fob rack inside the service center March 1 and using it to locate a vehicle on the premises. The person then left the office with the key fob, but not the vehicle, because staff blocked the car and detached its battery to prevent any future theft. Photos of the suspect were entered into the case file.
• A purse backpack containing a watch and business receipts was reported stolen March 1 from an apartment unit in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N., most likely when the door was open during painting work.
• A Shoreview man, 35, was arrested March 3 in the 400 block of Harriet Avenue for fifth degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct, after deputies were called out to the scene of a 911 hang up call and arrived to the sounds of people arguing.
• Residents in the 800 block of Colleen Avenue on March 3 reported a family diamond ring stolen.
• A Dellwood woman reported losing her vintage ring March 5 at the Shoreview Target store in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. while she was walking. At the time of the report, the ring had not been turned into the lost and found.
— Loretta Harding
