Peer-led program at Mounds View High School honored nationally

PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center (NBPC) recently recognized The Bandana Project at Mounds View High School for its contributions to addressing and preventing bullying at the sixth annual Unity Awards. The Bandana Project received the 2020 Faces of Change Award, which recognizes individuals or groups making a difference in Minnesota, where PACER’s NBPC headquarters is located, and in the Los Angeles area, where PACER also maintains an office.
The Bandana Project is a peer-driven mental health awareness and suicide prevention program providing resources for those struggling with mental health issues. Mental health training is provided for students, who then wear a visible lime green bandana attached to their backpacks. This indicates that they are a safe individual to approach with mental health-related issues and someone who is equipped to offer support and resources. If someone sees a lime green bandana on the backpack of a stranger, it is a sign of hope and judgement-free support.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize these inspiring students, educators and community members,” said NBPC Director Julie Hertzog. “The Unity Awards celebrate The Bandana Project and other honorees for their outstanding contributions in addressing and preventing bullying in their communities. The Bandana Project has shown great leadership in creating a kinder, more inclusive, and more accepting world.”
The Bandana Project and other award recipients will be honored in a virtual celebration that will be hosted on NBPC’s website at pacer.org/bullying/getinvolved/unity-awards.asp and social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.
About PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center
PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, founded in 2006, actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities and online. PACER Center provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students.
— From press release
