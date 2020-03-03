Serving in the Minnesota House is a tremendous honor, and I’m excited for the 2020 legislative session. This year, we can improve opportunities for students to succeed, build more economic security for families and strengthen the health and safety of Minnesotans at school, in the workplace and everywhere else in our community.
One issue I’m committed to addressing this session is student mental health. Many of our children are facing challenges in this area, and lawmakers have made some progress, including investments in school-linked mental health grants last session. Nevertheless, we still have a great deal of work ahead to reduce stigma and boost support for students. Our own community has experienced the heartbreak of students taking their own lives. It’s imperative we find solutions, and with students spending much of their day inside the classroom, school-based support can be effective and delivered most directly.
As this issue evolves and we learn more about what works, classroom teachers need to be prepared to recognize students who may be having trouble. I’m the chief author of legislation to require all teachers to receive mental health training each time their license is renewed. With this training, teachers will be better prepared to understand key warning signs of mental illness, learn suicide prevention best practices and over time, develop a more in-depth understanding of trauma.
While student support in the classroom is critical, school districts need more robust high-level guidance as well. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to create a comprehensive mental health services director position at the Minnesota Department of Education. The director would help develop and disseminate evidence-based resources, tools, and practices to school districts across the state to strengthen student mental health. They’d also maintain a list of resources, like community-based prevention and intervention services, and would help implement a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention.
This session, I’ll also continue efforts to ensure people who perpetrate sexual violence or harassment are held accountable. In February, KARE 11 aired an investigation highlighting how some law enforcement agencies are still failing to test rape kits, and in some cases destroying them. This is unacceptable and traumatizes a survivor again after they’ve already experienced an unthinkable crime. I’m the co-author of a bill to require all unrestricted rape kits to be tested and to create a system allowing survivors to track them and receive status information.
When it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace, Minnesota courts continue to require an outdated threshold – that behavior must be “severe or pervasive,” which prevents survivors from seeing justice. I’m the chief author of bipartisan legislation to update this standard, but we need the Senate to move it across the finish line.
I’m not giving up on these priorities until survivors of gender-based crimes can get the justice they deserve. With support from community members, I’m optimistic we can make progress. These are bipartisan priorities that will help ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the safe, healthy and just future we all value.
Rep. Kelly Moller represents all or part of Shoreview, Mounds View, Arden Hills, and Spring Lake Park in the Minnesota House. She can be reached at the Capitol at 651-296-0141 or rep.kelly.moller@house.
