After 26 years as mayor of this marvelous city, I am signing off with my last letter to the community. At first I thought I would point out some of the major changes since 1996 when I was elected for the first time. Our budget has more than tripled, all our streets have been rebuilt to modern standards, the community center has been expanded and renovated twice, many parks have been updated and a new heritage park has been added, a water treatment center has been built, and countless development projects have been evaluated and approved. Not to mention the redevelopment at the Commons with the addition of the reflective pond, skatepark and popular destination playground. When I started, the city did not have a website and I didn’t have a smart phone!
While there have been many changes, there are also some things that have not changed at all. First and foremost, the residents of this community are some of the best people I know. I want to tell you how much I have loved representing you and helping Shoreview to grow into one of the most prestigious and highly-respected communities in the metro area. Thank you for giving me this job and for showing me support and encouragement all along the way. Thank you for the friendships that have developed as we worked together to solve problems and build a real community.
I also want to thank previous mayors and all those who have served with me on the city council over the years. They spend a great deal of time in the background, studying material, listening to residents and doing their best to make decisions that are right for the whole community.
Shoreview is blessed with more than 100 volunteers who serve on various committees and commissions. They provide valuable insight and and community support for important initiatives in so many areas, specifically, public safety, human rights, environmental, development, recreational amenities, and economic development. Their contributions have influenced the council and staff in powerful ways,
I want to thank all those who have built such outstanding schools which adds to Shoreview’s prestige. We are fortunate to have professional and very competent public safety providers through the Lake Johanna Fire Department and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department. Shoreview has benefitted greatly from our partnerships with Northeast Youth and Family Services and we are grateful for the services they provide to our residents. We are grateful for the excellent working relationship we share with Ramsey County on road projects and park improvements.
I hope that the residents know that the city staff is dedicated, professional and competent in every area and they understand the importance of customer service. We have built a culture of trust and respect that affects everything we do and I am confident that Shoreview will continue to move forward in a positive direction with new leadership in place.
Finally, a thank you to our only local newspaper, the Shoreview Press. They keep people informed in a honest and fair manner and have contributed to our community spirit with their support for the Slice of Shoreview and the Shoreview Community Foundation.
So, a final THANK YOU for giving me this opportunity to serve our community, I plan to stay right here in the city that I love and continue the friendships that have developed through our work together.
Sandy Martin is the Mayor of Shoreview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.