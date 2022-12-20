After 26 years as mayor of this marvelous city, I am signing off with my last letter to the community. At first I thought I would point out some of the major changes  since 1996 when I was elected for the first time. Our budget has more than tripled, all our streets have been rebuilt to modern standards, the community center has been expanded and renovated twice, many parks have been updated and a new heritage park has been added, a water treatment center has been built, and  countless development projects have been evaluated and approved. Not to mention the redevelopment at the Commons with the addition of the reflective pond, skatepark and popular destination playground. When I started, the city did not have a website and I didn’t have a smart phone!

While there have been many changes, there are also some things that have not changed at all. First and foremost, the residents of this community are some of the best people I know. I want to tell you how much I have loved representing you and helping Shoreview to grow into one of the most prestigious and highly-respected communities in the metro area. Thank you for giving me this job and for showing me support and encouragement all along the way. Thank you for the friendships that have developed as we worked together to solve problems and build a real community.

