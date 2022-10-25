In Shoreview, we are uniquely blessed to have a large, dedicated community of volunteers that serve our city and residents. Everything from our summer Slice of Shoreview event to our city trails are served by volunteers in our community. Volunteer positions take many shapes in Shoreview and wherever your interests lie, there’s a position suited for you.
Whether it is important to you to help solve a community problem, advance a worthy cause, or to develop as a person, volunteering offers many benefits in appreciation for the gift of your time and expertise. Volunteering also helps to raise awareness of important social needs, connect communities, and build friendships.
The City of Shoreview has over 70 volunteer positions serving on nine committees or commissions. Each individual and group plays an important role by advising the city council on a variety of issues, imparting their wisdom and experience, and making recommendations to the council. Their commitment to the Shoreview community enhances the city and ensures residents are involved in the decision-making process. Below is just a very small example of some of the work these groups have accomplished in the last year.
The bikeways and trails committee hosted the annual Tour de Trails event with routes developed by committee members to give participants an opportunity to experience the exceptional trail corridors the city has to offer. It also oversaw the installation of the city’s first four bike work station.
The economic development authority developed a new inclusionary housing policy to increase affordable housing options in multi-family housing developments. It also updated and enhanced loan and grant programs to assist in home ownership and property maintenance.
The economic development commission initiated workforce business visits to better understand challenges local businesses are facing and hosted a business social hour networking event.
The environmental quality committee hosted the popular EQC speaker series including topics on reducing home energy use, removal of lead, mosquito control, and selecting lawn equipment to improve air quality. It also introduced a pilot program at the Slice of Shoreview for organics collection and composting.
The parks and recreation commission oversaw final development of the fantastic Shoreview Commons destination playground and is in the process of updating the 10-year parks and recreation master plan for additional improvements at all parks.
One thing all of these committees and commission have in common is they’re made up of dedicated Shoreview volunteers. When you volunteer, you share your talents, develop new skills, enhance your resume, help enrich local programs and services, become familiar with city issues, and feel good about giving back to your community. I encourage you to get involved – make 2023 the year you become a Shoreview volunteer! Six of our committees and commissions are accepting applications for positions starting in 2023. Apply online at shoreviewmn.gov/volunteer.
Sandy Martin is the Mayor of Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.