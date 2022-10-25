In Shoreview, we are uniquely blessed to have a large, dedicated community of volunteers that serve our city and residents. Everything from our summer Slice of Shoreview event to our city trails are served by volunteers in our community. Volunteer positions take many shapes in Shoreview and wherever your interests lie, there’s a position suited for you.

Whether it is important to you to help solve a community problem, advance a worthy cause, or to develop as a person, volunteering offers many benefits in appreciation for the gift of your time and expertise. Volunteering also helps to raise awareness of important social needs, connect communities, and build friendships. 

