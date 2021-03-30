Life has been a challenge for everyone lately. One of the things that I hear frequently in this pandemic existence is the need for good self-care for our entire bodies and beings. Upon hearing this message I realized that it had been ages since I had an eye exam to check on the health of my vision. After a through exam it was determined that my eyes were healthy and my vision had only changed slightly. We decided to upgrade my lens prescription, but no multi-level reading lenses were needed…yet.
These new lenses have given me a new perspective! One of the blessings of good vision (and the correct lens prescription) is the ability to see clearly. Good vision gives us the right perspective and enables us to function well. However, when we first try out a new prescription, we may find that it takes a while to get used to the corrected vision.
The Easter season is a time of adjusting to a new vision. This amazing story of the Resurrection invites us to “see” the world in which we live with the eyes of hope and newness. It is through this Easter story that we discover that God has done an incredible work. The tomb has been emptied. Death has been defeated. This story is the reason that on the Sunday of the Resurrection our hearts fill with joy and our voices soar with the hymns of new life. A new world has been born, a new vision has been given, and a new way of living has been prescribed. Yay God!
This is an extraordinary time for humanity. Many of us never imagined we would be doing life (or ministry) in these types of ways, trying to stay connected while isolated, figuring out how to be (and worship) together yet distanced. Maybe that’s why I am SO looking forward to Easter this year as I welcome this new way of seeing the world through Easter lenses that offer the hope of a new perspective. Because I have recently learned that a new perspective is important and that the right perspective can make all the difference in the world.
Praise be to God for that!
Renee Patterson is Pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
