Parents muzzled?
Amid increased vocalization by the public against COVID-19 mandates and questionable curriculum, the Mounds View School Board has modified its open forum to the public. Public comments are now heard outside the board chambers prior to the official meeting. Board members stated that this new venue will allow board members to interact with the public in more of a round-table setting. True to their stated intentions, on Jan. 25 Superintendent Lennox interacted with a handful of parents who had attended, but not spoken, at the open forum. One mother relayed an incident in which children were shamed by staff for being white, and another bemoaned the choice of English literature, which promoted a narrative and normalized unacceptable behavior.
Are these isolated incidents, or is there systemic change in our district? Mounds View School District has a long history of excellence and there are many, many caring and dedicated teachers on staff. We are so very thankful for all they do for our children, especially during these last two years. But we MUST protect that which we value and to that end, AWARENESS and ADVOCACY walk hand in hand.
Some are undecided as to whether the board is truly reaching out to the community or if they are trying to muzzle dissenters. As a result of being heard prior to the board meeting, the open forum will not be available for viewing on the Mounds View website, nor will comments be included in the Shoreview Press coverage of board minutes. This is contrary to the district’s values: No. 5, We believe in community awareness.
Our sincere thanks to the Shoreview Press, which will be covering the open forum separately. Thank you for protecting our right to free speech!
Christine LaDuke
Shoreview
