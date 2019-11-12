Echo chambers of manipulation
Scientific American’s special September 2019 issue, “Truth, Lies & Uncertainty” is interesting, disturbing, even scary — analyzing how people are manipulated into supporting, and voting, on absolute falsehoods.
I’m not sure how, or if, this will help in your work. Much of this problem isn’t from print media but, of course, the internet. But — you get tarred as part of “the fake news” conspiracy.
I read the David Chavern article in your Oct. 15 issue — a good start, but I’m afraid too many people are beyond what he’s talking about.
The phenomenon of a certain segment of America’s population that has willingly suspended disbelief has only escalated. People on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean have studied, many — often in Europe — incredulous. But, after Brexit and assorted semi-fascist political parties in Central and Eastern Europe, some are now tending more toward fear of a 1930s repeat.
I’ve had friends who are totally into a particular “echo chamber.” One, with whom I used to watch various baseball and hockey games, as he drank more rum and Cokes would start repeating the “echo chamber’s” talking points the drunker he got. One gem was that capitalism was created in the U.S. So, I copied off an encyclopedia story on it. He was not interested — he already “knew the truth.”
Then there was the booing of Sen. John McCain at his 2008 Minnesota rally. He made the mistake of saying Barack Obama was American-born after one of his “fans” had said she “learned” Obama was not. The irony, and tragedy, was that there most likely wasn’t one person in that audience with the patriotic credentials of John McCain.
Then there are the recent local articles on the mental health of junior/senior high kids. I’d almost bet the house this is 100% from the internet.
If I was still teaching, I’d have to have a small unit on “disinformation” for my kids. We’d work it into the “Bill of Rights” section.
With all the difficulties print media is having, I’m impressed by the quality of your paper. Hope you can continue.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
On Veterans Day
Originally named “Armistice Day,” it was meant to declare peace for the future. How has that worked out?
Is 800 military bases in 80 countries a correct definition of peace?
How did the U.S. come to be continuously at war in some part of the world over our 240 years of existence?
Some believe that “terrorists” are the driving factor, while others believe our weapons, killing civilians and children and demolishing their homeland, houses, infrastructure and economy creates men bent on revenge.
In any war action, we need to identify a “demon” to justify the war, so these vengeful freedom fighters are called “terrorists.”
Much of our economy is driven by the military-industrial and finance complex. We are beguiled by TV commercials to “Be all you can be” by enlisting in a military branch. Some high schools have ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Center) stations. Returning soldiers are hailed as heroes (those who return alive and with no visible damage). Those who return in flag-draped coffins are given hyped-up, solemn ceremonies to make their loved ones feel better.
Our government gets into entangling alliances with brutal governments and, as a result, becomes a partner in war crimes.
There are too many examples to list them here.
As our taxes (debt) keep escalating to support the “ginormous” military machine, it’s time to de-escalate, close bases in almost all countries, have Congress shift funding away from the Pentagon to repairing our infrastructure, quit funding recruitment commercials and work at peace.
A friend asked a military supplier how business was going. “Terrible,” he replied, “peace is breaking out all over.”
Not terrible at all, in my opinion.
Ray Ruthenberg
Shoreview
County board politicized
Oh, great. Another DFL hack comes out of the woodwork to politicize the Ramsey County Board, one of the last nonpartisan offices around. With her endorsement, I’m sure we can all look forward to Nicole Frethem conflating her views on subjects as diverse as impeachment and county taxes.
David Fuith
Shoreview
