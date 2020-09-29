Paid Letter
Change is needed in North Oaks
Unorthodox behavior by our political leaders (falsehoods, fighting, finger-pointing) with subsequent civil unrest, rage and distrust are the makings of a great novel but have become the reality of this election cycle.
One might think I’m referring to the national scene, but unfortunately this letter is about our own “Mayberry RFD.” I typically don’t pay much attention to local government but felt pressured to do so lately by uninvited intrusions into my personal privacy. Thanks to transparency in government (published minutes), it wasn’t hard for me to find out the “talk of the town.” Regardless of who you support and your rationale for believing so, a common theme from all is that change is needed. Indeed, change for our city government is coming, as most of the council members terms are expiring.
In addition, I can’t help but notice parallels that exist between our national and local politics. One that stands out for me is that the national election can be viewed as a referendum on one man, and by running for mayor, Ms. Ries has basically turned our city election into a referendum on her. The difference is that should she lose the election, she will still be on the council for the next two years.
I have no reason to believe anyone on the council is a bad egg. To borrow a phrase, there are good people on both sides … and while that may sound a little tongue-in-cheek, I mean that sincerely. Even good, well-intentioned people fall short sometimes, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good people. However, I agree with the consensus that a fresh start is needed. We need representatives that are smart and remain ethical, civil, honest and transparent to lead us forward. Ms. Ries has put herself in the spotlight. Whether or not she wins the election, I wish her the best; however, if she loses the election, I think she should listen to the wind and resign from the council. This would be in the best interest of our city should the vote not go in her direction.
Ford Erickson
North Oaks
Paid Letter
Reelect Sue Denkinger to Shoreview City Council
I am writing this letter to indicate my support to reelect Sue Denkinger to serve on the Shoreview City Council. I personally have served with Sue on the Shoreview Economic Development Authority since 2016. It is apparent that Sue’s experiences from her career at Thomson Reuters, volunteering and her longtime residency in Shoreview have given her the right tools to serve on our City Council. Sue brings insight, passion and expertise to the many items we address in the EDA including affordable housing, business retention and new development. From time to time there are events that the EDA, EDC and City Council attend to welcome a new business or participate in a ribbon-cutting. At some of those events, Sue has spoken on behalf of Mayor Martin and provided reliable and informative updates representing our city and council with the highest integrity. Please join me in reelecting Sue Denkinger to serve our city for four more years.
Shelly Myrland
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Vote for Chamberlain, Raleigh, Schwanke, Sina and Finney
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Roger Chamberlain, Donald Raleigh for House, Ben Schwanke for Senate, Candy Sina for House and Sue Finney for House in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Chamberlain, Raleigh, Schwanke, Sina and Finney in the general election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
Paid Letter
Send Moller back to Legislature
I am a teacher living in Shoreview and I am looking forward to casting my vote for Kelly Moller. When Kelly first ran two years ago, she and I sat down for coffee and talked about issues facing education. She listened and took notes. Educators do not always feel heard in their work. Many educators leave the profession early due to lack of autonomy and respect. I felt heard over the first cup of coffee with Kelly. I continue to feel that way today. Kelly knows our schools. If there is a topic or idea that is unfamiliar, she does her research and seeks understanding. I want fully funded, racially just schools. That is why I am voting for Kelly Moller. I hope you will join me in sending her back to the Legislature.
Denise Specht
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Comparing and contrasting District 42 candidates
The purpose of this letter is to compare and contrast the two candidates running to represent District 42 in the Minnesota Senate: Sen. Jason Isaacson and Ben Schwanke.
Both are honorable people. Both are teachers and deserve our thanks. Both are members of Education Minnesota. Sen. Isaacson is endorsed by Education Minnesota, Mr. Schwanke is not.
Sen. Isaacson is a Democrat. Mr. Schwanke is a Republican.
Sen. Isaacson has fought hard for our local public schools and for increased public education funding. Unfortunately, GOP leader Sen. Gazelka and the Republicans want to take our tax dollars and give some to private schools (MinnPost 3/20/19).
Without warning or discussion, the GOP-controlled Senate fired the leader of the state agency designated to ensure workplace safety — especially from COVID-19 (MPR 8/12/20). Sen. Isaacson voted to retain that agency head to keep workers safe and to maintain proper oversight on businesses.
Sen. Isaacson has fought for health care for all Minnesotans, including coverage for preexisting conditions. While Ben Schwanke says he wants that too, Republicans are in court right now fighting to take away that right from all Minnesotans (CBPP 8/21/20).
Jason Isaacson is a Protect Minnesota Orange Star Candidate for expressing his support for legislation that will reduce gun violence in Minnesota. Ben Schwanke is not (protectmn.org).
In 2012, Mr. Schwanke ran for the Minnesota Senate in District 59 (Minneapolis) and lost. In 2014, he created a campaign committee to run for the Minnesota House in District 60B (Minneapolis) but never filed to be on the ballot. Now he’s running in our district. In contrast, Sen. Isaacson won his 2012 election to the Minnesota House from our district. He was reelected in 2014, and in 2016 we elected him to the Minnesota Senate. He and his family are firmly rooted in our district.
Based on the facts, I’m voting to reelect Sen. Jason Isaacson.
Randy Edinger
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Vote safely—vote absentee!
There is a lot of confusing information in the media about absentee voting. You’d get the impression that our ballots will never get delivered or counted, or that you have to show up at the polls in addition to mailing your ballot. STOP. Here is what you need to know for voting absentee in Minnesota.
For the November general election, you may vote as early as Sept. 18. Are you registered or want to check your registration? Head to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at mnvotes.org. Use the site to request an absentee ballot. When you get your ballot, fill it out correctly and mail it back in. In about a week, check that your ballot was received at mnvotes.org, and you’re done!
Our volunteer poll workers—who include a lot of seniors who might be at higher risk for the coronavirus—will be less susceptible to infection if fewer people come to the polls in person. No-excuse absentee balloting is reliable, safe and favors neither political party.
State Representative Kelly Moller supported common-sense bipartisan election reform this year. Among the reforms was allowing the acceptance of absentee ballots for a few days longer, avoiding schools for polling places if necessary, and allowing health care workers to assist voters who might be “locked in” a hospital or other facility due to the virus (House Journal 8331, 5/9/2020).
Thanks to our local state representative Kelly Moller for getting behind this bill!
Judy Rohde
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Hot tub wisdom
For the first time in 20+ years, I’m not running for city office. That’s a BIG CHANGE for me. As many of you know, I’ve been on City Council for the past 12 years, and on Planning Commission and NOHOA before that. It has been an honor to serve you, and I thank you for the opportunity.
As I am about to leave public office, I write this letter because I am immensely concerned about the self-interested, not in my back yard, private agenda that has been aggressively pursued and promoted by some vocal opponents for more than 20 months, including four candidates who brought you some election news. Because of them, an aggressive anti-Development, anti-Company, anti-Council sentiment developed early in 2019. They have aligned forces to attempt to convince the City to renege on the East Oaks Planned Development Agreement entered in 1999 by the City with the North Oaks Company. In my view, their actions pose significant potential financial liability for the City.
This is a BIG DEAL, and I sincerely urge everyone to take notice. NOW.
The opponents have presented days if not weeks of speeches and PowerPoints raising every challenge imaginable to the Development plans, as the Planning Commission and City Council have listened (mostly politely, but sometimes not). The City and Company have together spent (I believe) more than $100,000 chasing the challenges, many without substance. The opponents have exhausted the goodwill that we previously enjoyed with the Company; the Company has complained of inappropriate behavior by councilmember Kara Ries; and she has been admonished by the Council with a vote of no confidence.
Again, this is a BIG DEAL. The opponents call themselves civil and respectful, but in truth, they are not, nor are they civic-minded, fiscally responsible, truthful, or transparent.
I have invested 28 years living in North Oaks and 22 in City office. It would be extremely disappointing to see the solid work that we’ve accomplished for the community with the Company in carrying out the Hill family’s vision – be reversed, negated, or harmed by the self-interest of this group and those candidates.
Marty Long
North Oaks
Paid Letter
Isaacson an advocate for public education
I am supporting Sen. Jason Isaacson for re-election because he is the candidate I trust most when it comes to education.
Sen. Isaacson has been a tireless and reliable advocate for the Mounds View school district. He has supported our schools at the capitol, worked with our students in the district, and always helped when called upon.
His work in the Legislature has centered around unwavering support for public education – focusing on the wellbeing of our students, the needs of our teachers, and funding for our school district. Sen. Isaacson has offered legislation to provide more mental health services in schools in addition to gun safety legislation to protect our communities. As an Orange Star endorsed candidate, I am confident he will put the safety of our children ahead of special interest groups.
I have worked closely with Sen. Isaacson for the past several years and can personally attest to how passionate he is about education. As a college educator he knows firsthand what it takes to help every student succeed beyond K-12. He understands that attending a four-year college is not the best path for everyone and has done critical work to expand Minnesota’s post-secondary options.
I am confident that Sen. Isaacson will continue to be an advocate for health and well-being of all our students, putting them ahead of partisan politics.
Please join me in voting for Sen. Isaacson in November!
Jonathan Weigen
Mounds View School Board Chair
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Candy Sina is a no show again
Shame on you, Candy Sina, for NOT showing up for the Sept 15 candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters (LMV) for Senate 42 and House 42A and 42B districts. You were a no show in the 2016 election forum too.
You chose NOT to participate, thereby NOT allowing us to hear your views. That is disrespectful and irresponsible. Kelly Moller will definitely get my vote for district 42A. I have found her to be a very good listener and articulate speaker who has strived for a positive and bipartisan role in the House for the past two years.
The League of Women voters sponsors free, non-partisan forums in our local communities so voters can hear the candidates’ views on various issues and candidates’ responses to questions submitted to LMV moderators. The Sept 15 online forums are available online at lwv-wbla.org/voter-services/candidate-forums. Many other local candidate forums are also available via the White Bear Lake League website.
All district 42 candidates were invited to the online forum: Jason Isaacson, Ben Schwanke, Kelly Moller, Sue Finney and Jamie Becker-Finn chose to participate and responded to many questions which were pre-submitted by the public. Thanks to all of you for joining the forum and answering questions.
Linda Johnson
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Stofferahn understands current challenges
In our election for State Senator, I am voting for Justin Stofferahn and I hope you will too. Justin brings a real-world understanding of the challenges we face as Minnesotans, and his career has been all about public service (check out his website). His character and values represent the sane, responsible, enlightened, and community-oriented approach to government that we badly need in these trying times. We also need someone with the vision and energy to help build a future that leaves us more safe, healthy, and secure than we are today. Justin is that person.
Amy Okaya
White Bear Lake
Paid Letter
Support Shoreview City Council incumbents
While it is exciting to see new faces who are interested in serving on the Shoreview City Council, I am encouraging everyone’s support for Sue Denkinger and Emy Johnson. The next couple of years are going to be challenging for the city because of all the ramifications to our economy from COVID-19, and I strongly believe we need their experience and expertise. They both have worked tirelessly on behalf of the community and they bring valuable insights from their business experiences to the council. I have great confidence in their abilities and hope we can work together on the council in the future!
Mayor Sandy Martin
Shoreview
