Thanks, Shoreview Fire Department
I am writing to give a big thank you to our fire department, especially the Hodgson Road/ Highway 96 station and fireman Jeff Mahoney.
I had reason to call 911 this past week, and they responded so quickly and calmed my fears. Fireman Jeff returned the next day to help me on his own time.
It is truly gratifying to know we are so well protected in Shoreview.
Vonnie Koskinen
Shoreview
Ending sales of flavored tobacco
The Shoreview City Council is considering ending the sale of menthol tobacco products, a move I strongly support.
I am tired of seeing tobacco companies target youth, LGBTQ and Black communities with advertising and promotions for flavored tobacco products, specifically menthol. These tactics put people like me and my friends at risk.
We can keep communities safe by getting rid of flavored tobacco products such as menthol. Bloomington recently took a bold step to end the sale of all tobacco products in the city over time, and Shoreview should do the same. This action comes on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcing it will start taking steps to remove menthol products from stores. It’s great to see the FDA involved, but that is a slow process. My friends and I can’t wait that long. That’s why it’s important for cities to take action now.
I’m glad Shoreview and other cities are considering ending the sale of menthol products. Thank you Shoreview City Council for considering steps to protect youth and other populations now.
Upendo Gimbi
11th Grader at Mounds View HS
