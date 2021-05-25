Thank you city council
Thank you Shoreview City Council! On May 17, I testified at the Shoreview City Council meeting and urged them to pass a strong tobacco prevention law. As a sophomore at Mounds View High School and resident of Shoreview with my parents and sister, I am proud of my city.
Kids my age will try vaping because they are curious about the flavors or think it’s cool. Then they get hooked on nicotine and can’t stop. Today, millions of American students are addicted to e-cigarettes, thanks to the tobacco industry's flavors and advertising. That includes many students at my high school.
I’m sick and tired of seeing tobacco companies target Black Americans, American Indians and LGBTQ and young people with advertising, promotions and flavored products. These tactics put people like me and my friends at risk. Menthol makes it easier for kids to start and harder for adults to quit smoking.
Thank you to the city council for their unanimous support to end the sale of all flavored products. I think this change will save lives and help keep all our friends and neighbors healthy and free from addiction. Other cities and the state need to follow Shoreview’s leadership.
Ben Wiggenhorn
Shoreview
Response to Ramsey County Sheriff
I read in the April 27th issue of the Shoreview Press a press release from Bob Fletcher, the Ramsey County Sheriff, in which he claimed the county manager is attempting to “defund” the Sheriff’s Department. This is inflammatory language without basis. Sheriff Fletcher describes spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare for civil unrest, a cost for which he did not seek prior approval. Civil unrest, any reasonable person would notice, never came to Shoreview.
What has come to Shoreview is the need for parks, roads, schools and infrastructure. Sheriff Fletcher is attempting a protection racket by threatening anarchy by spending money he didn’t have to arm his employees with all the bells and whistles they desire, while our teachers buy their own supplies. It would behoove your publication to remind the readers that Mr. Fletcher is an elected official running for political office, a campaign which is actively taking donations, and trying to deflect from the criticisms of his performance. The movement to make his position appointed instead of elected was underway long before “Defund the Police” became a national dog whistle for his supporters.
Brendan King
Shoreview
