What kind of America is this?
The Founders’ four major fears: corruption, slavery, religion, mobs. Their fears have been demonstrated. A March 1 “letter” demanded “the people call the shots,” without providing context. A March 4 Tribune article on “school transparency” did. One political party decided to add schools to its “enemies of the people” elections strategy — joining public health workers, elderly elections volunteers, nurses and doctors.
The “off with their heads” movement, fueled by media morons and internet idiots, states citizen “common sense” trumps experience, training and — above all — expert knowledge.
The author votes against ANYONE in office, Washington, Lincoln, FDR included. Two thousand years ago, Pharisees determined a person who preached “love they neighbor as thyself” was dangerous and needed to be “voted out of office” by crucifixion.
Citizens might contemplate “failures” of District 621: annual top 10 status of both high schools, students sent all over America to college, award-winning teachers. Recently mailed, a 36-page summer community education brochure of activities. The “autocrats” have managed a few positive things.
“We the people” have been prominent in 6,000 airplane incidents, attacks on hospital personnel, school boards, county commissioners — some compared to Nazis, the Taliban, Marxists — and gave us Jan. 6, 2021. They’ve been behind the 30,000 referees, numerous public health workers and elections officials who have quit since 2018.
“We the people” feel their children are “indoctrinated” in “un-American” ideology: discussions of women not voting for 130 years, subject to “glass ceilings” since; Black people didn’t “enjoy” slavery and segregation; 3-10% are gay; America has NEVER lived up to “all Men are created equal.”
621 Board policies changed because “we the people” zealots abused the non-required public forum during school board business meetings. The forum still exists, non-televised. Far easier: call/email teachers, attend parent-teacher conferences — unless one has no faith in their children’s intelligence; and is instead looking to “score political points.”
Question: when school boards, elections volunteers and hospital personnel require police protection, when everybody has “rights” and IS “right”, and suspicions abound — what kind of an “America” exists?
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
My thoughts about inflation
Money is defined as a commodity that is accepted in exchange for every other commodity. Like any commodity, the price of money can fluctuate up or down. When the price of money goes down, it is defined as inflation. This causes us to spend more money when it is used in exchange for another commodity.
When there is more money around, it devaluates the currency and causes inflation to go up. The government causes more money to circulate when it prints money for such things as the CARES COVID relief bill.
In the face of the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt passed the New Deal, which totaled $856 billion, adjusted for inflation. The Marshall Plan, passed by Truman to rebuild Europe after World War II, was $144 billion, inflation adjusted. These relief programs were less than half the size of the CARES Act, signed under Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, for $2.2 trillion.
This money was not even spent before President Biden passed $1.9 trillion for the American Rescue Plan on March 11, 2021, plus the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15, 2021. He wanted $1.9 trillion for Build Back Better before members of his own party intervened. Congress is now adding another $15 billion in the current omnibus spending bill in the Senate for further COVID relief. Much of this money is not accounted for.
The growth of money in circulation can be found by charting the M1 and M2 money supply. In April of 2020 after the CARES Act was signed, M1 went up to about $17 trillion, a 400% increase in one month. M2 went from about $15.5 trillion in February 2020 to $22 trillion today, a 42% increase.
Inflation is now running at 7.5%, a 40-year high. It is not expected to come down for a long time.
Bernie Sanders blames inflation on corporate greed and profiteering. This could not be further from the truth. Inflation is not caused by producers of goods who increase prices, but by the devaluation of the currency. This devaluation is happening because of the spending bills in Washington, D.C., and also in the Minnesota Capitol.
Chris Wolff
Shoreview
Log In
