Wrap up from the Capitol, Welcome back to Reality
Senator Roger Chamberlain claims education was his priority for the 2022 legislative session. That is not true as evidenced in the omnibus bill he authored and ought for through the end of session to keep focused not on education, but solely on LETRS. LETRS is a literacy program based in the science of reading. LETRS is a strong program, but not the only science of reading program, yet the only authorized program under the bill.
The bill also cut off the ability for teachers to use other teaching methods to best meet the needs of students, limiting them to LETRS. Teachers could no longer use sight words or balanced reading or a combination of tools to meet each students’ individual needs. I’ve talked to several teachers and administrators, not one was supportive of this restrictive legislation.
It also stopped “The Worlds Best Workforce,” meaning schools had no goals other than literacy by grade 3. This removes preparing children for school, closing racial and economic achievement gaps, preparing students for career and college, and ensuring all students graduate from high school. Two of these goals will directly assist with improving literacy by grade 3!
Literacy matters. So do nutrition, housing security, mental health, and safety. A child’s focus is not on learning literacy if they are hungry, worried about when they will next eat, where they might sleep, are experiencing a mental health crisis, or feel unsafe in school.
The bill Senator Chamberlain offered was flawed and narrow.
In conference committee, twice Senator Chamberlain provided an offer with no changes. He refused to make compromises. In the final offers, he added funding for the special education cross subsidy and mental health funding for special education schools but refused to consider a bill if it included ANY item other than these three. In his recap, he skews the information to play the victim and it is an inaccurate representation of the facts.
Senator Chamberlain didn’t fight for the best interest of Minnesotans, he fought for division and political rhetoric.
Janice Hawkins
Shoreview
Don’t eat the grass
So, my new companion (Remy) and I set out to spend some quality time at Sietzer Park in Shoreview. I wanted to toss a ball. He wanted to catch it, roll a bit in the grass, and as dogs do, eat some. As we approached, a small sign appeared that said, “Dont Eat The Grass.” It had been sprayed with something that can harm you if ingested. Got to hand it to Shoreview, they have the “best signs”. Last year it was “Pesticide.” I asked our fair city about pesticide spraying, but apparently it was a stupid question and not worthy of a response. I suppose if I asked about eating the grass, they would probably have said, “of course, why would anyone eat grass?” So Remy and I went home. At least there he is free to consume for 2 reasons. I really don’t have any lawn, and if I did, I wouldn’t apply anything that could harm anyone (or Remy). But that is just me. Maybe if Shoreview stopped spraying, they could have more “fun” with signs. For example, “Beware of butterflies! They Cause Chaos!” In the mean time, we have Ramsey County parks. I saw weeds, which means “we” can eat grass.
Shawn Carpenter
Shoreview
