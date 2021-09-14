Destruction of the Union Gospel Church
The year is 1879. Thomas Edison applied for a patent, but not just any patent: it was for the incandescent light bulb. At the same time, a red oak seedling started near where Harbor Court ends. It’s now 40-plus inches diameter … and probably the largest in Shoreview. It has stood through the industrial revolution, two world wars, bootlegging operations, dance hall and the first campers in the 1930s. Thousands of kids have played baseball where a white oak now stands, shading everyone of them since the ’30s. The last remaining parcel of undeveloped land in Shoreview, at 580 Hwy. 96 — all 17 acres will now be developed.
So, what will replace this gem? Just look east of Island Lake School. Eye-catching, right? So how does one maximize the property and get a return on something you paid too much for? Not by taking advantage of the terrain, or the trees? No, you hire a hack, probably using some fancy graphical tool to strip it clean, put up a big “lovely” apartment building, and pack in the “villas” (that is a fancy name for overpriced, close together cookie-cutter houses). But don’t worry, the dozens of “landmark” trees will have a legacy. There is talk of a table in the apartment lobby and a promise to plant a lot of starter trees, none of which will be around as long. Can you imagine the year 2170? That would match the age of something we are ripping out now. Finally, for those who like to bet, I have a sure winner for you: NONE of the people responsible — from the buyer to developer to those who can influence the direction — will be on hand to witness the destruction (on the the plus side, the extra property taxes will help feed the “wanna be more like Edina” fixation down the street).
Shawn Carpenter
Shoreview
Support the fight against global poverty
I would like to bring attention to a cause that many people brush off as something that they can’t help. This cause is global poverty. The average citizen believes that they can’t have a powerful impact on global issues, but this is untrue. In our community of North Oaks, everyone is aware of this issue, but more people need to be proactive and do what they can to help.
As an advocate for the Borgen Project, I have been introduced to so many ways that the average citizen, such as the readers of this newspaper, can do their part in the fight against poverty. The Borgen Project works with U.S. congressional leaders to reduce global poverty through our foreign policies. You are probably wondering how you can be a part of this important battle. You can visit the Borgen Project website and educate yourself on these issues, email or call our representatives (Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith) or spread the word to friends and neighbors that we need to do more in this fight for people all over the world and in our own country.
Apart from the humanitarian initiative to help this cause, reducing global poverty improves the economy and creates more jobs, a correlation has been found between countries with the highest poverty rates and the countries that are the biggest threat to the U.S.. It would also help eliminate overpopulation, because when more children don’t survive their first few years, parents have more children. These are a few of the reasons why it is in our best interest to support the fight against global poverty.
Shreeya Pavani
Shoreview
Moller, police agree on forfeiture reform
Policing is on everyone’s mind lately. Communities are discussing what safe communities look like and what changes policymakers should enact to make that vision a reality.
Clearly, anyone following the news and social media will see that law enforcement and advocates for change are not always in agreement. One area where lawmakers found success in bringing different sides together was in forfeiture reform. Our state representative, Kelly Moller, led the charge in the Minnesota House of Representatives to make necessary changes. The governor signed this legislation into law in July.
Existing laws created incentives for police to seize assets like cars and cash as a way to weaken crime “kingpins.” If you used a vehicle for a major crime, you could lose it to the police.
The reality was that most people who forfeited these assets had very low incomes and were not the “kingpins.” In many cases, as documented in a KSTP-TV report July 1, assets were seized even when someone was not charged with a crime. A law with good intentions was clearly creating the wrong incentives.
Rep. Moller worked with stakeholders to place limits on these forfeitures. Her bipartisan work received the support of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and Minnesota County Sheriffs Association, among others. This is the kind of commonsense work we need from our lawmakers in St. Paul!
Ken Kramer
Shoreview
Support a price on carbon
Does the ferocity of the wildfires out West and the recent storms across the South and in the Northeast make you wonder if our future holds more of the same? How about the intensity of the widespread drought here in Minnesota this summer, accompanied by day after day of blistering heat? What if the drought is more intense next time and the heat wave is longer and even hotter?
We know that something is just not right with our climate. Many of us are hoping that Congress will take significant action to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are the cause. It is time to put a price on carbon. Why? Because it’s the one measure that is effective enough and fast enough to get us to a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030. Congress has a golden opportunity right now to put a price on carbon by including it in the budget reconciliation package that it is currently negotiating. Let’s make sure they hear from us. Contact Congresswoman Betty McCollum and Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar and urge them to support a price on carbon because a big problem like climate change requires a bold solution, and we need it now.
Mary Haltvick
Shoreview
Dear Editor,
In the Aug. 17 edition of the Shoreview Press, you published a letter from Brian Peters thanking Rep. Raleigh and Sen. Chamberlain for supporting his organization’s agenda in the Legislature. Why did that letter run in the Shoreview Press? Neither legislator represents any portion of Shoreview.
In that very same issue, as part of your newspaper’s letter guidelines, you published: “Letter writers must live, work, or have another connection to the Press Publications’ coverage area.” What is Mr. Peters’ connection to Shoreview? Does he live or work here?
Also in that same issue, Mr. Carter Johnson, in his “Publisher’s View” column, writes about your newspaper’s desire to keep out “chain letters” in order to publish letters that are “authentic and representative of the community.” After a quick internet search, I discovered that newspapers in Hutchinson, Worthington and Litchfield also published Mr. Peters’ letter exactly as it appeared in the Shoreview Press with only the names of the local legislators changed. Doesn’t that make it a chain letter? Not very authentic and representative of Shoreview, if you ask me.
And all this from the newspaper that charges authentic Shoreview residents $25 to express their opinions of candidates running for office.
Randy Edinger
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.