PAID LETTER
To the Editor:
Having had the privilege to work alongside Sue Denkinger, I know firsthand her steadfast commitment to residents in the city of Shoreview. I first got the chance to work along Sue on the Shoreview Economic Development Authority. It was there where I was able to experience her approach to thoughtful leadership. Sue began as a member and eventually went on to become the president. Currently, I’m honored to work alongside her as a fellow council member. Sue has a tremendous ability to understand issues and make solid decisions. Sue is honest, trustworthy and loyal. Sue is not afraid to ask challenging questions in the spirit of policy and serving the common good.
I’m delighted to support Sue as she becomes the next mayor of Shoreview, and hope that you too will cast your vote for this exceptional leader.
Emy Johnson
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
To the Editor:
I feel compelled to express my reasons why I am voting for Alicia Baraga for mayor of Shoreview. Shoreview is a beautiful and unique city. I feel many of the residents take this for granted and assume that this is the way it will be forever. Guess what? “Urban sprawl” is knocking at our door. The race to see which city can become the densest and most populated to receive a bigger slice of the pie is asking us to join.
We need a leader like Alicia to represent us. Alicia understands that Shoreview is an oasis. Our lakes and trails are city treasures that need to be preserved and protected, not exploited. Her agenda is not to eliminate development but to ensure that any future development considers what is in the best interest of the city and its residents, long term.
Shoreview is in a strong and healthy financial position. We are not desperate for additional revenues to remain viable. Alicia understands that this provides us the opportunity to be selective regarding how our city moves forward.
I hear people say that Alicia has no political experience and is therefore unqualified. My response is that her not being political makes her qualified. Shoreview does not need another career politician. What Shoreview needs is someone with fresh ideas who recognizes the attributes that caused each one of us to make Shoreview where we live, raise our children and call home.
I know Alicia, and she is not some elitist trying to maintain exclusivity or a “not-in-my-backyard” fanatic but someone with a strong desire to see RESPONSIBLE GROWTH that maintains all that is great about Shoreview.
Taro Ito
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
To the Editor:
We support Sue Denkinger for mayor to keep Shoreview a vibrant, welcoming community that provides high-quality city services that we may sometimes take for granted. Sue has the experience and ability to promote policies to maintain and advance the city’s services for police and fire protection, parks and recreation, streets and the other important functions that we may only notice if there is a problem.
In Shoreview, we have high-quality police and fire protection at a reasonable cost because of policies created by our city leaders. Sue Denkinger has experience as a board member of the Lake Johanna Fire Department and understands how to best deal with rising costs of public safety. We have the highest-quality parks and recreation services that are an envy of most other cities. Accolades keep coming in for the new destination playground! That’s also a result of creative, forward-looking city leadership.
Our street, water and sewer systems that all work well are frequently taken for granted by Shoreview residents. Sue Denkinger understands the city’s important fiscal policy for maintaining the high quality of these and other components of the city’s infrastructure. With experienced city leaders, Shoreview has earned a AAA rating from Standard and Poor’s, the highest credit rating that a city may earn.
Shoreview city government also excels in receiving input from citizens. Over 70 volunteers serve on nine committees or commissions that advise our city. Sue Denkinger has listened to that input, and she also takes extra time to show up at neighborhood meetings and community events. She knows that Shoreview residents have high expectations for quality city services and that we also insist upon best environmental practices in all city projects.
When we elect a new mayor to replace retiring Mayor Sandy Martin, the city has other challenges as well. Some costs, such as for public safety, are rising and several city department heads are nearing retirement age. This is not a time for a mayor who lacks city government experience. Sue Denkinger, as mayor, will continue policies that promote high-quality services.
Kent and Diane Peterson
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
Support Denkinger, Doan, and Springhorn
I am supporting Sue Denkinger for mayor of Shoreview, and John Doan and Cory Springhorn for Shoreview City Council.
You don’t have to look far beyond Shoreview’s borders to find out how good we’ve had it. Cities all around us have experienced periods of dysfunction over the years. City council members fighting with mayors, mayors micromanaging staff, staff leaving in droves and fiscal emergencies going unaddressed. Instead, Shoreview has been fortunate to have steady and mature leadership over many years under Sandy Martin along with high-quality council members like Sue Denkinger, Cory Springhorn and newly appointed John Doan. Good elected officials hire and retain quality staff, who provide efficient and cost-effective services, all without the drama.
There are plenty of reasons to celebrate Shoreview: A mix of housing choices; great parks, trails and recreation options; a commitment to human rights; sound fiscal management; and continued innovation to improve water quality, among others. These things don’t just happen. They resulted from leadership by elected officials, staff, businesses and residents contributing their time over decades.
Sue Denkinger is now running for mayor, and she will continue this legacy of good government. She impresses me with her curiosity. Some leaders start conversations with “Here is what I think.” Sue leads with, “What do YOU think?” Cory has been a friend for two decades and can always be counted on to stand for the common good and for respectful dialogue at a time in our country when people are constantly shouting at each other and denigrating others. I first met John Doan when we were both under consideration for appointment to the Met Council in 2010. After he presented to the selection committee, my reaction was, “Wow! Governor Dayton needs to appoint this guy, not me!” And so he did. His experience in transportation and working with our elderly will come in handy to Shoreview for years to come.
I encourage my neighbors to support Sue, Cory and John this fall.
Paul Gardner
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
To the Editor:
Minnesota carjackings, shootings and murders are headed for another record-breaking year.
During the George Floyd riots, Gov. Walz sat back and did nothing while Minneapolis burned to the ground. He is apparently incapable of providing the most basic function of government, safety and security.
A broken tax system produced a $9.3 billion surplus, only half of which Gov. Walz is willing to give back, and yet 52% of 800 Minnesotans polled recently give Gov. Walz a favorable opinion.
What am I missing?
Scott Odmark
Shoreview
To the Editor:
I read the letter about the so called Inflation Reduction Act and felt the need to respond.
First off, they say it will do little, if anything, to reduce inflation, so the name of the Act is very misleading. So the reader touts these credits for electric cars which she mentions will send gas prices plummeting. Very few people can afford electric cars, and certainly not most working-class people. And what did the car companies do shortly after seeing the credit? They raised the prices on their electric cars. Ford raised its price on the F-150 by $7,000 in August. So your credit is already gone. Add in interest rates rising like crazy, and the cost of a car loan will skyrocket. To me, she is delusional if she thinks we are all going to be driving around in electric cars anytime soon. It simply is not going to happen.
As far as solar panels go, again if you are well off you may buy them, but the middle and working class cannot afford them, especially with 40-year record high inflation and rising interest rates. They are not going to be taking out $30,000 loans to put in panels with these interest rates. People who can afford these things need to realize most people cannot, and to think people will buy them in massive numbers is delusional, in my opinion. The credits are not enough to lower the cost to make them affordable for most, and the car companies will simply raise the prices anyway, so the credit really is useless.
Steve R
Shoreview
