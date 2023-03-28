How exciting that we are living to see another major technology transformation. This time it’s our transportation system going electric! Electric transition of vehicles is happening at a rapid pace. Ten percent of all new car sales in 2022 were EVs; by 2030, it’s projected that number will jump to 50% of new car sales. Few areas of the new global energy economy are as dynamic as electric vehicles.
What’s driving the surge in EV sales? Electric vehicles have come down dramatically in price. Today you can purchase a Nissan Leaf for approximately $21K (including the tax credit), and the very popular GM Equinox SUV, which is hitting the market with a cost as low as $30K, has a range of 300 miles.
The price drop can be attributed to consumer demand to reduce carbon emissions along with the Inflation Reduction Act, which has led to large private investments in new battery technology that will continue to rapidly reduce the price of battery storage.
Businesses are embracing the transition and looking at creative ways to make money. One business opportunity is in building and managing charging stations. Businesses with large footprints are creating electric car-charging “oases” along major transportation routes with green spaces, bathrooms and playgrounds (Subway is the latest one to announce plans). They want their business to be where you stop to charge your EV, just like gas stations have become one-stop shopping.
Will there be challenges with the EV market? Of course. Supply issues, building out an equitable charging infrastructure, reuse/recycle of batteries; however, there are a lot of people and businesses very focused on these issues. I don’t think the electrification of our transportation can be stopped, nor should it be.
Learn more about EVs at a free event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Shoreview Library. There will be a few EVs on display in the library parking lot at 6 p.m. If you cannot attend in person, join on Zoom at bit.ly/NEMCA0329.
