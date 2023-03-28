Transitioning to EVs

How exciting that we are living to see another major technology transformation. This time it’s our transportation system going electric! Electric transition of vehicles is happening at a rapid pace. Ten percent of all new car sales in 2022 were EVs; by 2030, it’s projected that number will jump to 50% of new car sales. Few areas of the new global energy economy are as dynamic as electric vehicles.

