President’s words and actions matter
The United States is a nation of law. The interpretation of our laws by the courts defines the liberties of citizens against government restriction.
Usually, this system works well. We are currently, however, seeing these individual liberties being distorted by a vocal minority of our citizens with the support of a politically stacked judiciary. They assert that federal mandates to require us to get vaccinated against COVID-19 violate constitutional limits on government restrictions on our liberties. No freedom, however, is absolute. The requirements that people get vaccinated are justified by the compelling government interest of protecting the nation against the continuing ravages of the pandemic. People who refuse to get vaccinated create a risk not only to themselves, but to others whom they may infect. Most of us routinely accept other vaccination requirements for public school students, for soldiers and for people traveling abroad. How is the COVID-19 vaccination different?
The law usually recognizes two exemptions to vaccination requirements: medical and religious. If vaccination is medically counter-indicated for certain individuals, the law should yield to the judgment of doctors and epidemiologists. A religious exemption based in the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, however, cannot be immune to challenge. Even if the person claiming the exemption can demonstrate that their belief is based on sincerely held religious belief, the claim should be overruled if the government can show that no other remedy can adequately satisfy the safeguards necessary for public health.
Steve Petersen
Shoreview
Rep. Moller fought for justice
In 2019, Rep. Kelly Moller got a bill passed in the Minnesota Legislature creating a working group of experts on rewriting Minnesota’s laws on criminal sexual conduct. Many statutes were out of date and kept authorities from prosecuting some cases, denying justice for survivors. That task force made its report, and Rep. Moller proceeded to introduce legislation to carry out its recommendations.
One statute, dating back to the 1880s, had an “intoxication loophole.” If someone who was voluntarily intoxicated was assaulted, there were very limited options for charging their perpetrator. In a case that was prosecuted, the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the conviction, stating that the Legislature would have to enact changes for this type of charge to stick. There was a lot of negative media coverage in Minnesota and nationally over this outdated law.
Rep. Moller closed this egregious loophole with bipartisan legislation that passed in June and was signed by the governor. This new law took effect Sept. 15 of this year.
In addition, the Uniform Law Commission recently recognized Rep. Moller for her efforts to enact the Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protection Order Act. This law ensures that protection orders in Canada can be enforced in Minnesota, providing support for people fleeing a domestic abuser.
Thank you, Kelly Moller, for your efforts to protect women and to ensure the opportunity for justice for survivors.
Julie Lindmark
Shoreview
