I am proud to support Nicole Joy Frethem for Ramsey County Commissioner. It’s not often we have a candidate with her leadership and communication skills combined with a history of dedicated service to Ramsey County and the state of Minnesota.
After spending 10 years supporting young families and their children through direct service, policy changes and system solutions, her experiences have provided her with a true understanding of the challenges facing government and small businesses. And as a law student, mother of two and state employee, she knows how to work hard to achieve success.
Nicole has proven she’s ready to lead and has clear, actionable goals for improving the lives of all Ramsey County families. Her vision for creating affordable housing and child care solutions, improving local transportation infrastructure and protecting the environment rightfully earned her campaign endorsements by not only me, but the DFL party, Women Winning, the Teamsters Joint Council 32, AFSCME and many others.
She has already hosted meetups around the county and directly knocked on the doors of hundreds of constituents. Nicole is speaking with and listening to every person she can, and I hope everyone will support her in the election Nov. 5.
Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn
State Representative District 42B
Let’s focus on safety
After the killings in El Paso, Texas, and in Dayton, Ohio, we need to focus on protecting ourselves at all levels of government, for our children, grandchildren and ourselves. It is vital to support politicians that protect the citizens they represent. Not politicians such as Randy Jessup, who has consistently voted against reasonable red flag gun regulations. The people who care about others voted him out of the state Legislature and elected Kelly Moller in 2018. But now Randy Jessup wants to take our money as a Ramsey County commissioner.
Do you want a county commissioner who supports the NRA? Do you want teachers to be armed in the classroom? Do you want your children and grandchildren to repeat what Trump and Republicans say?
Vote for anyone but Jessup. Vote for someone who values our children and grandchildren. Please, please vote for a humanist who values our schools, our children and our citizens. Voting for different politicians who are for gun control is the only solution for this ever-growing problem of gun violence.
We can provide a safe environment for our families. Start with county commissioners.
Stephen Olsen
Shoreview
Do we value children?
I was fortunate to grow up during the statistical middle-class “golden age,” 1947-73. Blue-collar workers often made equal/more than college grads. Families had 2-4 children, mostly supported by one wage earner. High school grads got jobs at 3M, Hamm’s Beer and Seeger’s. People got married in their early 20s, bought a home, later retired with guaranteed pensions and health care. College tuition was $1,000 for private school. One could earn that at a grocery store. There was hope, options, jobs. The intent of society and government was aiding this traditional process.
In the last 40 years, much of this doesn’t happen. Steadily increasing inequality means half of children live in poverty (No. 1 “failing school” cause); many families are “food insecure,” living paycheck-to-paycheck. Many work 2-3 jobs, often at irregular hours. Child care costs equal University of Minnesota tuition. A 2016 poll showed American parents are 12% unhappier than nonparents, the biggest gap in 22 countries.
Researchers found the U.S. provides the least amount of support to parents; parenthood costs more; by one estimate, $250,000 per child more. People have fewer children, later in life.
In Europe and developed Asian countries, education is supported and teachers are highly respected. Finland refuses standardized test evaluations.
State and federal governments have cut K-12 and college subsidies. Middle-class public employees like teachers, police and fire/EMT’s often cannot afford to live where they work. Teachers start at $18,500 in Pennsylvania, same salary as 1989, according to NEA magazine. Teachers are quitting at accelerating rates. Top college grads aren’t going into teaching. Police suicides seem to be increasing.
The greatest crime in world history is climate change/crisis denial. Its primary victims: the world’s children. The most vulnerable refugees: children.
The 1999-2019 school child generation is traumatized by school shootings. Their cries for protection are ignored, laughed at by adults. They endure “active-shooter” drills, hope their school isn’t next. Sandy Hook and Parkland parents and kids are harassed by online creeps. The response isn’t logical gun limits, but “bullet-resistant” backpacks for $200.
Add online bullying/harassment — we’re lucky any kids grow up “normal.” Do we value children?
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
