Criminal justice reform is public safety
It has been a difficult year for Minnesota. Not only are we in a pandemic, but we have divisions between us when it comes to racial justice and law enforcement. We all want to live in safe communities, free of violence, and we want to support our local law enforcement. At the same time, a sizeable number of Minnesotans have felt targeted by law enforcement for disproportionate treatment based on their race. Anger over this issue boiled over after the tragic death of George Floyd in May. We have a long way to go to bridge the gap between perspectives on law and order, and on justice. We can’t have one without the other.
Minnesota needs leaders who can build those bridges. Our state representative, Kelly Moller, has served for more than 20 years both advocating for crime victims and prosecuting offenders. I am impressed at her efforts to find common-sense solutions. Her campaign’s Facebook page sums up this perspective quite well: “As someone who works in the criminal justice system, I also see unacceptable racial inequities in our current system. Without a system that people trust, victims are less likely to report crimes, witnesses won’t cooperate and juries may acquit guilty people. Public safety and criminal justice reform are not mutually exclusive. Criminal justice reform IS public safety.”
Sounds like a plan to me! Please vote to reelect Rep. Kelly Moller. Go to mnvotes.org to find out how to vote absentee or vote early.
Kim Sacay
Shoreview
Moller unwilling to have challenging conversations
I am writing regarding Kelly Moller, the incumbent candidate for the 42A seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and of my experience in sharing my views and concerns with her as a constituent. In talking with her via email, letter, and in person, I have found her conduct unbecoming of her office, as she has been confrontational and unwilling to engage in challenging conversation.
I and a few others met Rep. Moller at the Capitol a few months after she was elected. During our meeting she demonstrated a confrontational attitude and a lack of openness to a number of our questions and exhibited no effort in understanding our position. She also failed to extend us courtesy in how she met with us: though we had set our meeting up well in advance, she did not meet us in her office, but rather by standing in a busy hallway of the Capitol building. I have met with two other state representatives and a state senator in the past few years, and each of them extended the courtesy of meeting myself and other constituents in their office and was willing to engage in nonconfrontational discussion. Kelly Moller was an exception to this pattern.
I have also written to her regarding my concerns with public education and a bill she was supporting. She was initially quick to respond, but her response was lengthy and lacked substance, and failed to address the points I raised. After I wrote back, clarifying my concerns and asking her again to address them, she did not reply. This continued even after I resent my concerns on paper. Her lack of engagement or even acknowledgement was insulting, and is conduct unbecoming of a public servant.
As citizens, we deserve public servants who will listen to us, make an effort to understand our views and engage in conversation, especially when that conversation involves serious concerns. Multiple times has Kelly Moller has proven herself either incapable or unwilling to do these things, and after my experiences with her, I cannot consider her for reelection.
Joseph Docksey
Mounds View
Chamberlain strong on criminal justice reform
Sen. Chamberlain’s tenure in the state Senate has produced impressive results for the state of Minnesota. Sen. Chamberlain has advanced the important issue of criminal justice reform. He has supported, co-authored and authored a variety of related matters. His accomplishments include co-authoring “ban-the-box” legislation, supporting sentencing reform for prostitution and drug-related offenses, authoring the Veterans Restorative Justice Act, and review of Minnesota’s outdated felony murder law statute. He is currently working on eliminating the state’s very serious problem with human trafficking.
Roger brings experience, knowledge and demonstrated success to the position. We need Roger Chamberlain’s continued leadership in the Senate. Please join me by voting for Roger Chamberlain for state Senate, District 38.
JoAnn Hanson
North Oaks
Reelect Sue Denkinger for Shoreview City Council
I support Sue Denkinger’s reelection to the Shoreview City Council. For the past several years, I have had the honor of working with Sue on Shoreview’s Economic Development Authority. As a longtime resident and tireless advocate for Shoreview, she brings a thoughtful approach to Shoreview’s housing and economic development strategies. Sue brings her depth of experience in understanding our community and is able to balance the needs of small businesses and corporate interests as well as balance the need for affordable and market-driven housing.
Kaori Kenmotsu
Shoreview
Reelect Emy Johnson to Shoreview City Council
Emy Johnson is running for her third four-year term on the Shoreview City Council. As a 23-year city resident, Emy brought extensive security experience in retail and health management. Her volunteer record includes social, education, charitable, Scout, welfare, mentoring and public safety organizations. Family activities and marathon running are included.
Within her eight years council membership, Emy has served as president of the Economic Development Authority and board member of the Northeast Youth and Family Services, Shoreview Community Foundation and the Fire Department Relief Association as well as numerous community service organizations. Her council focus has been on quality-of-life issues, public safety, strategic and financial planning and civic partnerships.
Please join Kay and me in voting to reelect Emy Johnson to four more years on the Shoreview City Council.
Terry and Kay Quigley
Shoreview
Contempt
Senate Republicans announced, one hour after her death, voting for another reactionary Trump Supreme Court nominee to replace the iconic Ruth Ginsburg. Press readers remember Senate leader McConnell piously stating (2016): The American people should determine a Supreme Court Justice in that election. Nothing more egregious illustrates Republican CONTEMPT for traditional American values. In your face, America, we make rules.
Sample right wing quotes on their plan for YOU: Paul Weyrich (1981): “Tt is war ... of ideology ... our way of life.” Pat Buchanan (1992): “There is a religious war ... in this country ... a cultural war.” Warren Buffett: “There’s class warfare ... it is my rich class, that’s making war ... we’re winning.” Randall Terry: “Our goal is a Christian nation. We … are called by God to conquer this country.” Robert Jeffress, pastor, First Baptist Church of Dallas: “Islam is wrong ... a heresy from the pit of hell. Judaism — you can’t be saved being a Jew.” Grover Norquist: “My ideal citizen is the self-employed, home-schooling, IRA-owning guy with a concealed-carry permit. Because that person doesn’t need the goddam government for anything.”
Evangelist Franklin Graham: “Let’s don’t surrender public schools. Let’s take them back.” William Kristol: “I admit it ... liberal media were never that powerful ... the whole thing was ... an excuse for conservative failures.” Pat Robertson: “You say you’re supposed to be nice to Episcopalians ... Presbyterians ... Methodists ... Nonsense. I don’t have to be nice to the spirit of the Antichrist.” Sen. James Inhofe: “Wake up America ... manmade global warming is the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on the American people.” Ann Coulter (6/20/10): “God said, Faith is yours. Take it. Rape it. It’s yours.”
Future Republican Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell, Memorandum (8/23/71): “The American economic system is under attack!” Powell urged corporate investment in legal scholars; “constant surveillance” of TV; building corporate political power “used aggressively;” and a focus on courts, “the most important instrument for social, economic, political change.” Donald Trump (2015 speech): “Why do I have to repent to seek God’s forgiveness if I am not making mistakes?”
Contempt. Corruption. Cynicism. Cruelty. A Republican-controlled Senate refused passing adequate aid for unemployed workers, bankrupt small businesses, cities, states and schools will now magically reappear nominating another uncaring right wing ideologist; 20,000 lies, divisive rhetoric and policies; sabotaging public health, post office, census, election process, truth — to win elections; 2017 reverse Robin Hood tax cuts for wealthy and corporations; previous Roberts Court “Citizen’s Unite,” “Shelby County,”
