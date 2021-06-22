We need to protect the Mississippi River
I never planned to spend my retirement driving 400 miles in my un-airconditioned car to protest, in 95-degree heat, a tar sands pipeline poised to burrow under our beloved Mississippi River, 22 other Minnesota rivers and 67 bodies of water in all, in northern Minnesota. Yet that's what I did this week. And I'm so glad I did! The peacefulness, courage and generosity of the young and old, Native and non-native people around me, moved me. Together we learned how to exercise civil disobedience in an effort to move President Biden to cancel the permits issued hastily to the Canadian corporation, Enbridge, in the last months of the previous administration. A young man brought me and a nearly 80-year-old companion plates of food so we wouldn't have to stand in the long outdoor lines for a meal; our Native hosts shared food and water prepared under an outdoor canopy; and the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park glistened, embarking clean and clear on their thousands of miles journey to the Gulf of Mexico. I felt a deep obligation, as a Minnesotan, to protect these waters.
I hope others join in by taking 5 minutes to email President Biden at Whitehouse.gov, asking him to revoke the Line 3 permits. It's a privilege and a responsibility to live in the state that gives rise to one of the 10 greatest rivers in the world.
Sharon Coombs
Shoreview
