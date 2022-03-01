The people call the shots
I look forward to reading the Shoreview Press’s coverage of the comment period before the school board meetings, now that Mounds View School Board has pushed community comments outside its official meeting.
The school board’s autocratic attitude has been obvious for years; COVID has only highlighted it. They don’t want to take instruction. They don’t see themselves as servants of the public. They know best. If we criticize the actions of a particular member, we’re likely to be shushed or ejected; now that the actions of the board as a whole have been criticized on policy and performance questions they don’t want to hear about for months, the whole comment period has been removed from television and explicitly excluded from the board’s official business. The board’s new policy makes it clear: “Before the board meeting, the chair or designee will close the Comments to the Board and proceed with the official School Board meeting agenda. The business of the school board is conducted by the seven elected School Board members and audience comments are no longer in order. Citizen input should not subrogate the regular business of the School Board” (MVPS Board Governance Policy BG-0201).
Translation: Your concerns will not be allowed to get in the way of our agenda; go home.
These people should ALL be voted out. They do not get the fundamental premise: we, the people, call the shots. Their first agenda item should be hearing our will; their second agenda item should be attempting to obey it. That is representative government. An informed representative eventually must choose when the represented disagree—but not until the representative has humbly, fully heard those they represent with a mind intent on implementing what they’re hearing. Refusing to dialogue, “School board members need not engage in debate with those who participate and will generally listen but not respond to comments,” is exactly the wrong attitude.
These days, when I vote, I mostly vote for the person NOT presently in office. I’m mostly looking for whoever’s NOT in The Big (Autocratic) Club. Join me, fellow voters?
April King,
Shoreview
Library needs some upgrades
I frequent Ramsey County Library (RCL) in Shoreview at least twice a week. It is a lovely space. The media centers, the study rooms, the shelves, the clean bathrooms, the children’s area and many organized activities are wonderful. However, there are three upgrades desperately needed in this community library.
Reading chairs — could they be more uncomfortable? The cushions are spent, the armrests are wood torture sticks, there are no footrests. What is worse, most of the reading chairs do not even possess a stick armrest, nor any cushion support. How about an upgrade ASAP? Recliners even?
Fireplace — the electric fireplace has not worked for months and months. It never did shoot out any heat, but at least the aesthetic of it was soothing. There must be someone who could volunteer to fix this?
The clocks do not all tell time. Is it a simple battery fix? I offered to bring in a battery and my step stool to try a new battery. I was told by the librarian they couldn’t allow me to do this. Okay, a new clock then?
Barnes and Noble and every single Caribou and Starbucks offers more in the way of reading comfort than this library. Please let’s fix and upgrade now.
Patti Olsen
Shoreview
