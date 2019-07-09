Breath of fresh air
I am thrilled that Nicole Frethem is running for county commissioner. While I’ve only known her for a short time, I am very impressed by her command of issues, her ability to communicate clearly and her enthusiasm for Ramsey County. The more I learn about her working style and her position on county issues, the more impressed I become.
Nicole is a breath of fresh air in the controversy over the TCAAP property. Her approach seems rooted in common sense solutions — not entrenched by animosity between the County Board and Arden Hills.
And she is not a one-issue candidate. I’ve heard her speak about the need to support young families, find solutions to rising water in our lakes, improve transportation infrastructure and transit and to maintain our Ramsey County quality of life for future generations.
Her energy, creative thinking, and problem-solving skills make her the best choice for county commissioner. She truly has a servant’s heart, and in this day and age we need people like Nicole Frethem in government. I encourage everyone to vote for her in the primary Aug. 13.
Randy Edinger
Shoreview
Candidate emphasizes cooperation
Early voting is now underway for people to cast their ballot in the Special Primary Election for Ramsey County Commissioner in District 1. I’ll be voting for Nicole Joy Frethem and I hope you’ll consider doing the same. She won the DFL endorsement on June 19, beating out more than a half-dozen competitors on the first ballot, and received more than 60 percent of the delegate votes.
Nicole has served in both the private and public sectors, and she brings more than 10 years of firsthand experience supporting young families and their children. As the mother of two young children herself, she also brings fresh and innovative leadership to the county commission board by applying her knowledge of multigenerational policy solutions. Nicole wants to charge ahead and get the Rice Creek Commons project back on track. She also wants to rebuild trust and repair relationships broken by former Commissioner Blake Huffman, who resigned in disgrace after an inquiry found possible conflicts of interest in a real estate deal he was involved in.
Nicole emphasizes cooperation. She plans to prioritize clean water policies and to ensure that families in our community have transportation options and that Ramsey County improves its navigation and coordination in how it delivers human services.
I’m voting for Nicole Joy Frethem for Ramsey County Commissioner in District 1 in the Special Primary Election on Aug. 13 and again in the general election on Nov. 5. I hope you’ll do the same.
Robert Hein
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.