Paid Letter
Gun violence prevention legislation still needed
All around the country, Americans have been asking their elected officials to take action on gun violence. COVID-19 has kept many schools and public venues closed, so we haven’t heard much about mass shootings lately. The problem is still going to be there and you can be sure that when the economy and schools open up completely, we will hear more new stories about lives being taken unnecessarily by people who should not have access to firearms.
There are two common-sense gun violence prevention measures that have been proven to make a difference. One is universal background checks. It is still possible to go to a gun show and buy a firearm from an individual without undergoing a background check. That loophole would be closed. The second includes red flag laws, or extreme protection orders. Someone who has been deemed a threat to himself or others by a court can have firearms removed from the premises, even if just temporarily. These tools have been proven effective in other states.
I’m proud of my state representative, Kelly Moller, for being a leading advocate in the Minnesota House of Representatives for these common sense reforms. The House has passed these measures twice, once last year and one at the start of the 2020 legislative session as House Files 8 and 9. The Republican majority in the Senate has refused to even give the bills a hearing, so the bill has not yet passed. Minnesota’s families are watching for action in 2021, and Kelly Moller will help lead the way.
Betsy Hayes
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Moller getting things done
Our state Rep. Kelly Moller seems to be getting things done despite the news that the Legislature can’t agree on much. A constituent who had been hospitalized in an accident in another state, but whose family wasn’t notified, came up with an idea. Kelly took that idea and got it through the legislative process. HF932—also called “Mitchell’s Law”—allows Minnesotans to identify emergency contacts on their driver’s license or Minnesota ID. Republican members of the House signed up as co-authors. The bill passed the House and Senate and the governor signed it into law. Not all good ideas have to come from within the Capitol.
Kelly has monthly “chats with Kelly” during the legislative session where a couple of dozen constituents can just sit down and hear how the session is going, and then have a conversation. Her regular constituent email updates are chock full of timely information and are free of ideological “spin.” This is so refreshing in the current toxic political environment around the country. We need elected officials who listen and care enough about people to bring about common-sense changes in our state. I’m looking forward to supporting Kelly Moller in November for reelection.
Ken Cramer
Shoreview
Paid Letter
Engen committed to positive change
It was a beautiful sunny day in June when I volunteered to help clean up businesses hardest hit during the riots. The bright blue sky offered a strange contrast with the now empty boarded-up storefronts, defaced with threatening graffiti—hastily created with black spray paint. Eerily surreal outside, stepping inside the boarded-up, once prosperous business was the real shock. Shattered glass littered the floor from counters, windows, shelves and doors smashed by rioters. The remaining products from looting were scattered amongst the liquid and glass on the floor. It looked like a bomb had exploded! This small store was only one of over 300 businesses damaged in St. Paul during the May rioting following the tragic death of George Floyd.
In life, I have learned to watch people’s actions and not their words: It was because of the actions of Elliot Engen and Sia Lo that I found myself volunteering. Organizing a team, these two men showed up with shovels, trash bags and rubber gloves to help small-business owners deal with trying to restore their businesses. These businesses were their livelihood, and many may not recover.
This election, I’m voting for Elliot Engen, because he is deeply committed to bringing positive changes to Minnesota! Elliot is running for the state House of Representatives in District 38B. It is this type of leadership that we need in Minnesota. Not empty rhetoric and inaction!
Carole Gallagher
North Oak
