No budget cuts for the library
I would like to respond to the letter “Time to reopen libraries” by April King, which ran March 30. I am 10 years old and I love to read. Our libraries are very important to me. Like Ms. King, I would like to browse the shelves of our libraries, but I do not think the solution is to “slash their budgets” while we wait for the libraries to safely reopen. COVID-19 has been very hard on the libraries and I think they are doing all they can to get books, movies and other resources to everyone. For the past year, my family has used the online browsing and check-out system. We have checked out many books, movies, story bags, grab bags and STEM kits that we have enjoyed very much. Because of the Read Make Do kits, we have even been able to take online creative pastel classes and we have made birdseed ornaments. I am also grateful the library has made it possible for me to attend the library’s online youth book clubs via Zoom. If anything, we should increase library funding!
Cora Gentry
Shoreview
‘Me’ vs ‘We’
A recent letter asserted that if one couldn't get public services they had paid taxes for pre-pandemic, no longer paying those taxes was justifiable. This kind of fact-free selfish “me” perspective infects American adversely in many ways. The greed aspect results in a cancer eating America's soul: economic inequality. The fortunate few making millions/billions annually say: it's “unjust” to take what they've “earned all by themselves.” We have numerous economic and moral justice perversions written into tax codes maintaining top 1% fortunes (many inherited).
A primary vehicle is reverse Robin Hood 1981-2017 rich and corporate tax cuts. After the 2008 Wall Street crooks-inspired crash, many Americans suffered for years. For a period, ALL income went to the top 1%. The missing 1981-2017 tax revenue could have challenged debt. Many studies confirm 90-95% of Americans lost purchasing power since 1973; they're being robbed of $10,000 annually by the top 1%.
America is No. 25 in corruption honesty, No. 37 in health care, and has less economic mobility than 40 years ago. We're #1 in incarceration; #1 in COVID-19 deaths. The happiest people on earth live in the Scandinavian socialist democracies. Why?
COVID-19 holds a mirror to America. Many/most Americans conducted themselves with honor and generosity. Some haven't. In European and Asian nations, COVID-19 is a medical problem; in America it's a political litmus test. We've suffered grievously for that.
Democracy is fragile. America is not guaranteed survival. In the 1930's and 1940's, WE overcame threats, not one year, but for 16 years — working together. China's becoming the new Nazi state. The “1936 Rhineland Crisis” is Hong Kong. If the civilized world allows China to eat Hong Kong 27 years prematurely, bad things are ahead. “American” corporations could have opposed this. They didn't.
This paper recently asked readers to support it with $30 annually. We formerly had two local newspapers. Small newspapers were once community backbones. Many are gone, with them, part of America. If “our” only news source, not propaganda, is the internet, you can expect more hyper polarization, corruption and willful ignorance. Libraries might not exist.
Tom Dolan
Shoreview
Survivors speak out, Moller listens, acts
In the last few years, survivors of sexual assault have been speaking out about loopholes in Minnesota law that allow their attackers to go free.
Among those loopholes is one that says that if a person voluntarily consumes alcohol, they cannot be considered mentally incapacitated. In the last few weeks, a Minnesota Supreme Court case unanimously confirmed the meaning of this state law. The result was that a third-degree criminal misconduct conviction was overturned. The defendant will get a new trial because the woman who did not consent is not protected under our current laws related to intoxicated victims. This is unacceptable and the law needs to be changed.
The good news is that state Rep. Kelly Moller is on it! In 2019 she got a bill passed into law that created a working group to recommend changes to our sexual assault laws. Many brave survivors told their stories about how they were denied justice. Moller authored a new bill this year that would enact the working group’s recommendations (HF707). The bill has moved through all necessary committees with bipartisan support and should pass the House.
The Supreme Court decision launched a media firestorm, with coverage appearing not just in Minnesota newspapers and on TV stations, but in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today and Newsweek. Only after this coverage did the Minnesota state Senate bring up the bill.
I’m so proud to be represented by Rep. Moller, who is the right person with the right skills at the right time to solve this problem. Most of all, thanks to those brave survivors who sought justice!
Kim Sacay
Shoreview
Bringing left and right together
What would bring law enforcement, the ACLU and a conservative think-tank together on a bill in the state Legislature? Well, not many things, but state Rep. Kelly Moller has authored a bill on civil forfeiture that is moving through the Minnesota House that attracted the support of all those groups.
Currently, if someone is arrested in Minnesota for certain drug or DWI violations, the defendant’s assets might be seized even though they have not been convicted. In some cases, these assets — like cars and cash — may also not have been part of the crime. Due process is often lacking, and expensive litigation is often required to get those assets back. People get in a new financial hole with the loss of those assets and attorney’s fees, making it harder for them to get on the straight and narrow. Reforming the state’s forfeiture laws has been a priority for advocates for racial justice and low-income Minnesotans.
Rep. Moller’s House File 75, which has been moving swiftly through committees in the House, would provide this needed reform. It is supported by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Minnesota County Sheriffs Association, the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, criminal defense attorneys and the conservative Americans for Prosperity. I appreciate that Rep. Moller is working with this diverse coalition and pursuing these needed reforms.
Vikki Glodek
Shoreview
There is help out there for your energy bills
Many Minnesotans are having difficulty paying their heating and electricity bills amid the pandemic. The State of Minnesota and a group called the Clean Energy Resource Teams may have some support to offer those feeling the burden of energy expenses.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce has funds available for energy assistance, and the recently approved federal stimulus includes over $100 million for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, nearly doubling the amount of support. If you qualify, you could receive significant assistance to help pay your energy bills. Eligible applicants receive an initial grant between $300 and $1,600 for energy expenses and can be eligible for up to $1,200 more to help pay overdue bills, avoid a utility shut-off, or get a fuel delivery. Community Action Partnership of Ramsey/Washington provides energy assistance services in the Shoreview area and can be reached at https://caprw.org/ or 651-645-6445. Eligibility is based on income and family size. Individuals need to earn less than $28,266 to qualify, while families of four can earn up to $54,357.
I serve as a volunteer for the Clean Energy Resource Teams, a group that helps people in Minnesota with their energy questions. The group created a series of home energy guides that provide tips on how to keep your home comfortable, safe and efficient; how to understand energy bills; and what to do in the case of energy emergencies. You can find them at cleanenergyresourceteams.org/home.
I sincerely hope that these resources can provide some relief for local residents who are in need.
John Suzukida
Shoreview
