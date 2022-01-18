Is IT over?
Between 25% and 50% of American “adults” say the Jan. 6, 2021 events — that millions watched live, the Pentagon said was “insurrection,” and injured 150 police — did NOT really happen, worldwide mainstream media erred. Will “the United States” remain so?
The Founders believed free speech and press enabled Americans to discuss. They didn’t consider there’d be multiple “alternative facts” truth definitions. Without unspun truth belief — “smoking gun” (unedited videos) — it might be over for America.
An American president resigned in 1974, confronted by his party members with “smoking gun” evidence. In 2020-202X America, “smoking gun” evidence is insufficient. If some “believe” their “trusted sources” say “witch hunt” by demonic “enemies of freedom” — what the rest of the world sees isn’t valid — they “know the real truth.”
After the 1787 Philadelphia Constitutional Convention, a woman asked Benjamin Franklin: “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic, or a monarchy?” Franklin’s reply: “A republic, if you can keep it.” In 2022, do enough Americans WANT to keep it?
Truthful information versus disinformation. President Gerald Ford: “Truth is the glue that holds government together.” Lenin: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” Hitler: “Belief is harder to shake than knowledge.”
Propaganda master Joseph Goebbels, if able, is ecstatic about 1/6/21’s “Reichstag Fire.” Goebbels’ masterpieces didn’t fight video evidence. 1/6/21’s BIG LIE surpasses anything he tried.
If members and supporters of one political party successfully argue 1/6/21 was just “tourist misadventure,” it might be over. No democracy (America?) can survive 25%-50% of “adults” accepting such “Big Brother” tale.
This same party passed voter restriction laws “ensuring election integrity” (Orwell!), enabling its politicians to negate votes (Stalin, on counting votes!), is becoming more fascist (see “14 characteristics”), insists loss by 7 million votes constitutes “stolen election” (without proof!). If YOU aren’t concerned, it IS over.
This crisis exists because good Americans’ minds are poisoned by deliberate disinformation daily drumbeat. For 50 years, told government is evil, Holocaust didn’t happen, global warming isn’t occurring, evolution is false, the “market” is perfect …
Topping all, this planned coup denial BIG LIE. Accept this, America is finished.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
Support for commonsense gun laws
Thank you to Betsy Hayes of Shoreview for pointing out Rep. Kelly Moller’s efforts to enact an extreme risk protection order law for the state of Minnesota and the fact that it was passed (as it has been previously) by the Democratic majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Nineteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted extreme risk protection orders, recognizing that although we tend to focus on gun use in homicides, nearly twice as many gun deaths in the U.S. are due to suicides. According to the CDC’s Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) Fatal Injury Report, there were 39,707 deaths from firearms in the U.S. in 2019. Sixty percent of deaths from firearms in the U.S. are suicides. In 2019, 23,941 people in the U.S. died in this way, including 350 Minnesotans (Minnesota Department of Health).
The vast majority of Minnesotans, including those who own guns, favor commonsense gun legislation such as extreme risk protection orders (also sometimes called red flag laws) and expanded background checks. But the Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate has refused for years to hold hearings on these proposals. It is convenient for Republican members of the Senate to say to their constituents with whom they meet that they would be supportive of such bills, knowing they will never have to go on the record on the issue.
I hope that in November’s election, more voters will make commonsense gun legislation a priority in deciding whom to support, resulting in a change in the makeup of the Minnesota Senate, so that finally, some action can be focused on this critical problem.
Lori Delahunt
North Oaks
Thank you, Angie Hong
I want to thank Angie Hong for her motivating article (“Share ideas for climate resiliency”) published on Jan. 4, 2022. According to the Yale Climate Opinion Maps, we Minnesotans take climate change seriously. We worry about its risks and want to see policies that will do something about it.
In 2007, Gov. Tim Pawlenty signed into law the Next Generation Energy Act. Its goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Unfortunately, we missed our 2015 interim goal and are not on track to meet our future interim goals, either. I’d say we have our work cut out for us.
It’s the start of a new year with new opportunities to make things happen. Congress is already back in session, and the Minnesota Legislature will be back in session at the end of the month. 2022 also means local, state and federal elections. This is our chance as citizens to reach out to those who currently represent us and to those who will soon be running for the privilege of representing us. Let’s tell them that we want Minnesota and our nation on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and that we want a healthy planet and a livable world for everyone.
Mary Haltvick
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.