Watershed ignoring real problems
Miss Tanner does a nice job at romanticizing the work of Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) when in fact the VLAWMO Board has failed the citizens of the Watershed by wasting money on failed projects and on frivolous experiments while ignoring the real problem that exists.
The real problem is created upstream by the City of White Bear Lake. WB drains most of their storm water runoff to and through Vadnais Heights via Lampert Creek including water from WBL’s old septic pond.
Water runoff generated by a storm event could be filtered and sent into White Bear Lake instead of sending it down stream to Vadnais Lake and then asking tax payers to pay for a pipeline to send water back from Vadnais Lake to White Bear Lake to maintain lake water level.
This would alleviate a large portion of pollutants coming down stream and would allow for proper ditch maintenance to stop the flooding issues which are occurring now during normal rain events.
VLAWMO has ignored proper ditch maintenance for more than 30 years.
The biggest treat form water pollutants going forward is going to be a large scale flooding caused by climate change and lack of preparation for such an event. The thoughtful management of existing water levels in our wet lands and regular maintenance of our system of ditch’s would allow our wetlands to drain down and be better prepared for the next rain event. To the contrary, VLAWMO’s policy of not maintaining ditches has eliminated our wetland storm water capacity. When wetlands are at full capacity all additional runoff passes though and creates flooding downstream.
A better management of our storm system would do wonders in keeping our water clean.
Terry Nyblom
Vadnais Heights
(Former Vadnais Heights Council Member
and VLAWMO Board Member)
Repairs to Drainage ditch needed
Thank you, Mr. Nyblom. VLAWMO was established in 1986 and was to maintain the ditches. In 2016, it was discovered they were unaware of this when the homeowners of the wetland were trying to figure out why the water level on the wetland was so high and never went down. After living in my home for 33 years with no water in my basement, my basement has been destroyed, and I am pumping 17,000 gallons a day. It was discovered one of the homeowners of the drainage ditch had filled it in. VLAWMO doesn’t think this has anything to do with it. The ditch has never been cleaned out. They hired Houston Engineering to conduct a study to recommend repairs. It was recommended the tree in this drainage ditch to be removed. To date, it is still there. They are drowning us out. Before they start new projects, they should repair the damage they have caused from neglect of the ditch maintenance.
Leslie Bello
Vadnais Heights
