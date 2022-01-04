Hwy. 96 and I-694 … It’s a dbA tie
First a fun fact: Sounds at or below 70 dBA are generally considered safe. Any sound at or above 85 dBA is more likely to damage your hearing over time.
Turns out, for a few dollars, you can get an app to measure sound levels. Not a bad thing to have, if you are concerned about your exposure at work or … I don’t know … where you live. Those who have had the pleasure of being near Hwy. 96 (fast section in Shoreview) know it is loud. But is it big-time loud? I mean, can it play in the freeway big leagues? So Rigby (faithful companion) set out to answer that very question. We headed to Island Lake Park, where there is a wonderful park road that runs right next to I-694. I-694 is a beauty now — six lanes, high-volume and full speed: 65-70ish. I would guess 10 times the volume as Hwy. 96. New app in hand, we found it registers 80 dbA pretty consistently. So the big question is, can Hwy. 96 compete? I had my fingers crossed. So to make it fair, same time, same side of the road … because wind can really play havoc on the sound levels. Hwy. 96 has waves, you know, like a wave pool, because of the stoplights. So it falls short of I-694 in the average sound levels. However — and this is the good news — during those waves, we are pushing 80 … think road surface and speed.
So, this got me thinking. How can we (Hwy. 96’ers) surpass I-694? I thought about my childhood, where we clipped a playing card to the bike frame and let it slip past the spokes … or bubble wrap!? If only I could figure out how to reinflate …
Anyway, there are towns that have blocked that sound … or reduced it by dropping the speed or adding a wall. Crazy. I will never accept second place. You go, Shoreview!
Shawn Carpenter
Shoreview
Red flag laws ignore due process
The red flag laws in Kelly Moller’s HF1654 bill forcing people to give up their guns are nothing but a statement that government will no longer abide by due process and prefers ruling a police state. This is ironic, considering how so many on the left support defunding police.
These laws are racist, as they affect minority populations more severely. Fees, classes, licensing, “Saturday night special” laws … these are measures affecting poorer citizens more, particularly minorities. In the Jim Crow South and the “enlightened” land of Yankees, gun laws and public policy have historically been aimed at curbing minority access to firearms.
Much better-written laws allowing a 72-hour psychiatric hold accomplish the same goals of red flag laws while not trampling over people’s civil rights. The intent with some of them might be good, but good intent does not equal good law. “Guilty until proven innocent” is not a good law. Red flag laws will be used to attempt to disarm political opponents. In the 1930s, they were used to disarm “unreliable” Jews.
Red flag laws completely ignore due process. Anyone can file a false report on anyone, claiming they are a danger to themselves or others. If someone is a danger to themselves, then they need to be adjudicated as such and involuntarily committed. If they are a criminal, then the criminal justice system needs to take over and they need to be arrested, tried and convicted of said crime. Then due process has been followed and they have given up their right to bear arms. In this bill, Kelly Moller declares war against our Constitution, to throw the 4th, 5th, 6th and 14th Amendments out the window.
No person should ever be punished or deprived of their constitutional rights BEFORE they even commit a crime because someone else speculates that he might. Whether it affects minorities is, by definition, a minor issue unworthy of our attention. That it deprives the MAJORITY of the very fundamental right not to be punished for something they haven’t done is unacceptable. Thank goodness the Senate refused to give this bill a second reading.
Chris Wolff
Shoreview
MDH priorities violate equal protection
I was raised to believe that the government shouldn’t treat people differently on account of their race. That principle is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. I am saddened to see that the Minnesota Department of Health no longer subscribes to such a principle.
A short search of the department’s website will yield its criteria for prioritization of monoclonal antibody treatment — a treatment that seemingly everyone agrees can save lives. Contrary to the 14th Amendment, those criteria specifically include race. Criteria for prioritization include (quoting the website): “Member of BIPOC community (Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or American Indian or Alaskan Native).”
So much for equal protection. Surely the department will argue that members of those groups are most at risk from COVID-19. Even if that were true, that still doesn’t justify medical discrimination based on race. Race-neutral criteria should still be used to protect the most vulnerable regardless of race. If members of specific races are indeed more at risk from COVID-19, race-neutral criteria would still prioritize treatment for them.
That being said, it isn’t even clear that many of these prioritized groups are actually at higher risk from COVID-19. Another quick search of the department’s website will yield information about COVID-19 deaths based on race and ethnicity. Of the prioritized groups, only American Indians make up a larger percentage of COVID-19 deaths than their share of the population.
Whatever the department’s justification, this race-based prioritization is wrong and violates our most fundamental laws as a nation and a state. As a citizen of this state, I will no longer be voting for any elected official who enabled this. I encourage my good and decent neighbors to do the same.
Adam Wenzl
Shoreview
