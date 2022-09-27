PAID LETTER
To the Editor:
Shoreview is recognized throughout the metropolitan area as a premier community with outstanding citizen satisfaction. Long-range planning in every area has been a big part of the success, especially the low city tax rate (fourth lowest of 23 comparable peer cities).
This election will be critical, and experience is an important element for any council member. There is important work to be done and some critical development proposals to evaluate, revise and act upon. Fortunately, Cory Springhorn and John Doan are willing to continue their service to the community as council members. Cory has served on the City Council for eight years and he understands the budget process, business incentives, planning considerations and infrastructure demands. He studies every issue, listens to the concerns of the residents, and makes intelligent decisions based on the law and what is best for the community. John Doan has served on the Planning Commission for six years, as chairperson for two, and has helped to lead the public hearing process during significant city developments. He listens intently and makes his decisions based on the impact on the community, the facts, the law, and in accordance with our approved Comprehensive Plan. He has a strong background in transportation, community development and he always looks for ways to find common ground.
I urge your support for Cory Springhorn and John Doan for election to the City Council. I am confident that they will continue to move Shoreview forward in a positive, community-driven direction! Your vote matters!
Sandy Martin
Mayor of Shoreview
To the Editor:
I would like to introduce you to Senator John Marty who is running for State Sente District 40 in Shoreview because of redistricting.
When I think of Marty, I am reminded of the late Senator Paul Wellstone was grounded in honesty, ethics, grassroot activism and progressive politics. Senator Wellstone was doing a radio interview one day and a caller reported they were to the right of Attila the Hun but voted for Wellstone because Wellstone always talked out of one side of his mouth and they wanted someone who was honest and straightforward. I see Marty the same way. I find Marty, like Wellstone, talks out of one side of his mouth. He is the same and gives the same answer to all he talks with, even for those he disagrees with he is honest and candid and that is refreshing.
Marty has authored legislation on ethics reform in government and campaign finance reform and he pushed to ban gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers. Marty has earned respect from all sides of political perspectives.
Myself, I have a unique perspective as an atheist and a secular values voter, I prioritize separating government and religion. Marty, who is religious, does not impose his religious views on society. That benefits each citizen as it does not give one religious or non-religious viewpoint preference over the others and respects us as individual, keeping the government out of our personal lives as much as possible. One can see that in Marty’s support of reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights who do not want special rights but just to be treated as equals to heterosexuals. Before it was popular, Marty authored the Marriage Equality act and a few years latter our state came around and marriage equality was passed becoming law.
Marty is an unwavering 1st Amendment supporter for both religious and non-religious freedom, Human rights and civil rights, Marty sees these as Constitutional values not political ideology and are integral to how Marty analyses legislation.
Like Wellstone, Marty realizes honesty and ethics equals voter’s trust. I will gladly cast my vote for Senator Marty.
Steve Petersen
Shoreview
Shoreview needs Sue Denkinger
The breadth of Sue Denkinger’s experience provides understanding beyond knowledge of ordinances, policies and protocol. As a 32-year resident, her volunteer involvement in Shoreview spans many years and many venues. Through work on the Economic Development Authority, she oversaw numerous successful projects including COVID-19 relief for small businesses. Sue is a member of the Ramsey County League of Local Government, including as past president, and has earned the respect of neighboring community leaders. She is a current City Council member. For more detail, please visit her website: suedenkinger.com
Sue listens to constituents, taking their perspective into consideration as part of careful decision-making. She shows up, attending neighborhood meetings, a wide variety of community events and celebrations. Sue attended the recent recognition event when the North Lake Owasso Neighborhood Group dedicated the plaque honoring our earliest Indigenous people. Her questions and comments were full of insight. Sue makes time to hear what the people have to say, not expecting them to come to her. Reaching out to learn multiple perspectives has been part of how Sue works long before she ran for mayor. She researches and understands the big picture, along with future implications, and works collaboratively.
This critically important election will shape the future of our wonderful community. Sue Denkinger possesses the experience, skills, training and decision-making qualities needed as Shoreview moves forward. She is not a one-issue candidate. We strongly believe Sue is a proven leader who goes out of her way to be there — for you, for us, for all of Shoreview. Join us in voting for Sue Denkinger for mayor of Shoreview.
Perry and Helen Nelson
45-year Shoreview residents
