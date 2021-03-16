Moller prioritizes environment
State Rep. Kelly Moller has said at a few town hall meetings that the environment is usually the topic raised the most in her constituent emails. She is a prosecutor by profession, so I did not expect her to take much interest in the topic. However, I really appreciate how she has not only shown an interest but signed on as a co-sponsor of several important pieces of legislation.
Climate change is already having negative effects on Minnesota, and the state has a big role to play to reduce our carbon emissions. Kelly is a sponsor of the Solar in Schools Act (HF1427) that would help school districts do what the Mounds View School District has done to produce clean energy and save money at the same time. When it comes to renewable energy statewide, she supports increasing our electricity portfolio from the current 25% renewable standard to 40% by 2025, and 55% by 2035, with a goal of being 100% carbon-free by 2040.
Local residents have testified at the Legislature about the lead poisoning of trumpeter swans in Vadnais Heights, so Kelly is supporting a ban on the culprit—lead fishing tackle (HF157). She is also supporting our other local leader, Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, in efforts to extend the No Child Left Inside grant program at the DNR to encourage our kids to spend more time outside and away from screens.
No legislator can be an expert on everything, but Kelly Moller listens, and has shown us where her priorities are when it comes to the environment. Thanks, Kelly!
Luther P. Dale
Shoreview
Moller is doing the right thing
Minnesota is once again the focus of national media for the Derek Chauvin trial. News pundits looking for ratings often portray Americans and their elected officials as members of one camp or the other when it comes to policing and criminal justice. The reality is that just about all Americans want to be safe in their communities and want all Americans to receive equal protection when it comes to enforcing the law and delivering justice. I am glad that we have state Rep. Kelly Moller as our state legislator because she is a leader in finding solutions that defy stereotypes of being for one side or the other.
For example, she has specialized in justice for survivors of crimes like sexual assault (HF707), and she wants to give authorities the tools they need to prosecute those crimes. At the same time, she also authors legislation that protects the accused against abuses that can occur with our civil forfeiture laws (HF75). Her work makes sure that government leaders are not looking the other way when credible charges exist against their colleagues, such as assaults committed by law enforcement (legislation passed last year) or members of the National Guard (HF295). She wants to ensure that people who have been rehabilitated have an opportunity to have their lengthy sentence reconsidered through her bill to allow for prosecutor-initiated and court-approved sentencing reductions (HF901).
That is the kind of toughness, expertise and fairness we should expect from our elected leaders. Keep it up, Rep. Moller!
Katy Molinare
Shoreview
